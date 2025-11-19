Ryan Reichert Achieves Amazon Best-Seller Status with ‘Living Truth’ Co-Authored with Jack Canfield

Ryan Reichert-Best Selling Author

MAPLE GROVE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® proudly celebrates the outstanding achievement of "Living Truth” co-authored by Ryan Reichert, alongside Jack Canfield and distinguished professionals worldwide. Launched on November 13th, 2025, the book has reached Amazon Best-Seller status, marking a significant milestone in its journey.

“Living Truth” made an exceptional debut on launch day, securing placement on multiple Amazon Best Seller lists. The book earned spots in both the Marketing and Sales & Selling Best Seller categories, reflecting its powerful impact and strong reader response. In addition, “Living Truth” also charted on five Amazon New Release lists, further highlighting the book’s momentum and the excitement surrounding its debut.

Central to the success of "Living Truth" is Ryan’s chapter, "Why Honesty Isn’t Just A Virtue-It’s a Survival Mechanism.” Ryan shares how facing his darkest truths—addiction, infidelity, and inner battles—ultimately led to his greatest freedom. A former Airborne Ranger turned Christian author and leadership coach, Ryan reveals that true strength isn’t found in perfection but in the courage to live transparently, heal deeply, and rebuild life on a foundation of truth.

Meet Ryan Reichert:

Ryan T. Reichert is a born-again Christian, author, speaker, podcaster, and servant leader with over four decades of life experience, working across small-town America to global metropolises. He is a retired Lieutenant Colonel, serving 23-years in the U.S. Army, including airborne, ranger, and multiple combat deployments. Following his military career, he transitioned into the Fortune 500 world, gaining insight into corporate leadership and strategy.

Today, Ryan is co-founder and owner of Our Protector Legendary Leadership Companies providing 1-on-1 Coaching, Group and Leadership Coaching, Key+Seminars+Trainings+Live Events, and Book Writing Support. Under the Our Protector Development Book Series, Our Protector Development Speakers, Our Protector Development Coaching, and Our Protector Development Media.

Above all, Ryan’s greatest passion is helping others. Whether through volunteering, advocacy, or service, he goes wherever God leads him, committed to making a lasting impact wherever he is sent. His journey as a recovering alcoholic and addict, father, and business owner continues to shape his mission—guiding others toward faith, purpose, and transformation.

Website: www.OurProtectorDevelopment.com

Podcast: Our Healer Our Protector (located on YouTube, Apple Podcast, Amazon Music, Deezer, and Spotify)

Social Media: Instagram: @ryan.t.reichert, Facebook: @RyanT.Reichert, LinkedIn: @RyanReichert78, X: @RyanTReichert, TikTok: @armyrt1978, YouTube Channel: @OurHealerOurProtector

To order your copy of “Living Truth” please visit HERE.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.