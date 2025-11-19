Rosemary Blaum Reaches Amazon Best-Seller Status with ‘Living Truth’ Co-Authored with Jack Canfield

Rosemary Blaum-Best Selling Author

LAKELAND, FL, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® proudly celebrates the outstanding achievement of "Living Truth” co-authored by Rosemary Blaum, alongside Jack Canfield and distinguished professionals worldwide. Launched on November 13th, 2025, the book has achieved Amazon Best-Seller status, marking a significant milestone in its journey.



“Living Truth” made an exceptional debut on launch day, securing placement on multiple Amazon Best Seller lists. The book earned spots in both the Marketing and Sales & Selling Best Seller categories, reflecting its powerful impact and strong reader response. In addition, “Living Truth” also charted on five Amazon New Release lists, further highlighting the book’s momentum and the excitement surrounding its debut.



Central to the success of "Living Truth" is Rosemary's chapter, "Is Your GPS Turned On?" Rosemary shares how listening to divine guidance reshaped her life---from excelling in a thriving career while raising her son, to discovering her true calling: helping others uncover their purpose and step into a life defined by passion, with a clear sense of direction from the moment they wake up each morning. Through moments of faith, fear, and unexpected redirection, she reveals how trusting your inner voice can lead you to your purpose, deepen your resilience, and draw you into a more authentic God-aligned life.



Meet Rosemary Blaum:

When people meet Rosemary Blaum one thing becomes immediately clear; she is passionate about helping others rise above life’s challenges and reconnect with their full potential. With over 30 years of experience in leadership, communication, and personal development, she empowers individuals to build confidence, develop strong leadership skills, and go after lives that truly light them up!



A certified Success Principles trainer with Jack Canfield, Rosemary has studied under his guidance and brings that same life-changing wisdom into her own coaching. When the opportunity came up to co-author Living Truth with Jack, she jumped at the chance.



Her Coaching is rooted in the belief that it’s not the setbacks we face that shape us, but how we respond that makes all the difference. With a background in neuroscience, brain health, and communication and interpersonal skills, Rosemary helps people move beyond the daily grind, and step into a more fulfilling and purposeful life.



She holds a master’s degree in Organizational Leadership and Development, as well as numerous certifications in life coaching, communications, conflict resolution, and project management. Before stepping into coaching full time, Rosemary built a successful career in interior design, earning national recognition and two awards for innovative designs. Today, that same creative spark now fuels work helping others “design” lives from the inside out—lives that reflect who they truly are.



Often called The Inside Out Coach, Rosemary is known for her mix of compassion, strategy, and straight talk to help people break through limiting beliefs, reset their mindset, and create lasting transformation. Whether leading a workshop, coaching one-on-one, or facilitating a corporate training, she delivers practical tools and powerful insights to help others live and lead authentically—and thrive like never before.



Through her coaching and writing, Rosemary reminds us it’s never too late to realign your life with your deepest values and ignite your dreams. Her upcoming book, Is Your GPS Turned On?, explores the power of intuition as an internal guide to living a more meaningful, purpose-filled life.

When she’s not coaching or speaking, you’ll find Rosemary cruising through a city on a Segway, riding a mountain train, kayaking through mangroves, or attending a lively music concert. Her motto? Life is an adventure—enjoy every minute you can!



To connect with Rosemary or learn more about what she’s up to reach out to her -- she’d love to hear from you!

Facebook: Rosemary Olivia Blaum

Instagram:@rosemary.blaum

Email: rose@rosemaryblaum.com

Website: https://rosemaryblaum.com

