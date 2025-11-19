Catherine Cooper Hits Amazon Best-Seller Status with ‘Living Truth’ Co-Authored with Jack Canfield

Catherine Cooper-Best Selling Author

TAHOE CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® proudly celebrates the outstanding achievement of "Living Truth” co-authored by Catherine Cooper, alongside Jack Canfield and distinguished professionals worldwide. Launched on November 13th, 2025, the book has achieved Amazon Best-Seller status, marking a significant milestone in its journey.

“Living Truth” made an exceptional debut on launch day, securing placement on multiple Amazon Best Seller lists on launch day. The book earned spots in both the Marketing and Sales & Selling Best Seller categories, reflecting its powerful impact and strong reader response. In addition, “Living Truth” also charted on five Amazon New Release lists, further highlighting the book’s momentum and the excitement surrounding its debut.

At the heart of Living Truth lies Catherine’s unforgettable chapter, “The Compass Within.” On a perilous night high in the Himalayas, she discovered that curiosity, clarity, and emotional discipline are more than traits—they’re a compass that can save your life. Weaving together stories from her globe-spanning production career and moments of crisis in some of the world’s most extreme environments, Catherine shows how critical thinking, grounded in values and perspective, transforms chaos into clarity and guides readers back to their truest path.



Meet Catherine Cooper:

Catherine Cooper is a truth-seeker, global traveler and advocate for critical thinking as a path to clarity, compassion, and conscious decision-making.



Her journey began with a backpack and a multi-country plane ticket with stops in various countries and continents following the sun around the world. Traveling on a budget with her home upon her back had its challenges. What she found wasn’t just a way out of adversities—it was a way through. Many experiences taught her that critical thinking doesn’t start with certainty. It starts in chaos. It starts out of the comfort zone. In the willingness to ask better questions when nothing feels clear.



Catherine left behind a successful television career— taking a leap into the unknown —to backpack solo to many parts of the world. She yearned for experiences with people, not just film them. Her travels took her from the glaciers of New Zealand to the favelas of Brazil, from the Australian Outback to the red clay of Laos, from the DMZ in Vietnam, to the challenges of trekking in the Himalayas, from the silence of remote temples to the noise of her own internal reckoning. Along the way, she discovered that empathy without insight can mislead, and that good intentions must be guided by deeper understanding.



Her experiences, both behind the cameras and on the road, revealed a powerful truth: critical thinking isn’t cold analysis. It’s the intersection of intellect and instinct, emotion and evidence, awareness and action. It’s how we separate signal from noise, story from stereotype, fear from fact. Catherine has produced and directed television programming on all seven continents, bringing global stories to audiences from some of the world’s most remote, extreme, and inspiring environments. She now creates content and experiences that deepen emotional intelligence, strengthen decision-making under pressure, and reveal how logic and rationale shift across cultures. A devoted advocate for critical thinking, global access to clean water, and wildlife conservation, Catherine believes that disciplined thought drives the most meaningful action. Her work empowers people to make clearer choices, expand their awareness, and champion the causes they care about with conviction.



Catherine helps audiences understand that truth isn’t a destination—it’s a practice. It’s not found in quick conclusions but in the courage to pause, to get curious, and to live in alignment with one's values, even when the path is uncertain. Because the most important thing a person ever learns isn’t what to think—it’s how.



Connect with Catherine at: cooper@erawa.net

To order your copy of “Living Truth” please visit HERE.

