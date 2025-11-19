The Chopin Law Firm Supports Covenant House New Orleans Through Annual Sleep Out Fundraiser Donation

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Chopin Law Firm, LLC is proud to announce its recent contribution to Covenant House New Orleans in support of the organization’s annual Sleep Out fundraiser. This important community event raises essential funds and awareness for youth experiencing homelessness.

In addition to the firm’s financial contribution, attorneys from The Chopin Law Firm will personally participate in the Sleep Out. By spending a night outdoors in solidarity with New Orleans youth, the team aims to highlight the challenges faced by young people who do not have a safe place to sleep and to further support Covenant House’s mission.

Covenant House New Orleans provides a safe haven for young people in crisis, offering food, clothing, medical care, education, career readiness, and compassionate support. The Sleep Out brings together community members who give up their beds for one night to help ensure that more young people can sleep safely under a Covenant House roof.

Through its donation and participation, The Chopin Law Firm is helping support Covenant House’s mission to provide not only shelter but also long-term stability, life-building resources, and opportunities that empower youth to rebuild their lives.

Each night, Covenant House serves some of the most at-risk youth in New Orleans, many of whom are survivors of abuse, trafficking, or chronic instability. Donations and participation from events like the Sleep Out directly fund these life-changing services.

The Chopin Law Firm remains committed to giving back to the New Orleans community and supporting organizations dedicated to protecting and empowering young people.

For more information about Covenant House New Orleans or to participate in the Sleep Out fundraiser, visit www.covenanthousenola.org.

About The Chopin Law Firm

The Chopin Law Firm LLC, based in New Orleans, combines more than 100 years of legal experience, with a focus on personal injury, hurricane litigation, and commercial disputes. The firm is committed to protecting the rights of individuals and businesses across Louisiana.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.