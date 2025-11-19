ECB appoints three Directors General for banking supervision

19 November 2025

Patrick Amis appointed Director General Horizontal Line Supervision

Korbinian Ibel appointed Director General Systemic and International Banks

Thijs van Woerden appointed Director General Universal and Diversified Institutions

The Executive Board of the European Central Bank (ECB) has appointed Patrick Amis, Korbinian Ibel and Thijs van Woerden as Directors General for Horizontal Line Supervision, Systemic and International Banks, and Universal and Diversified Institutions, respectively. They will take up their duties on 1 March 2026.

Patrick Amis, Korbinian Ibel and Thijs van Woerden currently serve as Directors General for Specialised Institutions and Less Significant Institutions, Universal and Diversified Institutions, and Horizontal Line Supervision, respectively.

Korbinian Ibel will replace Ramón Quintana, who has been Director General since the start of European banking supervision in 2014 and will retire from the ECB in February 2026 to join Banco de España.

At the ECB, bank-specific supervision falls under three directorate generals, structured according to the business models of supervised banks: systemic and international banks, universal and diversified institutions, and specialised institutions and less significant institutions.

This bank-by-bank supervision is supported by thematic teams of risk and subject matter experts in the Directorate General Horizontal Line Supervision. These teams conduct benchmarking and industry-wide assessments such as thematic reviews, develop supervisory policy stances, and maintain supervisory methodologies.

Today’s appointments reflect the ECB’s commitment to encouraging internal mobility up to the highest management levels. Mobility between thematic supervision and bank-specific supervision promotes greater collaboration and enhances the ECB’s ability to address identified issues effectively.

The ECB has started the recruitment process for a new Director General Specialised Institutions and Less Significant Institutions.

