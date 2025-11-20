EB-5 Visa Processing Time: Concurrent Application Rules Expedite Immigrants to Get US Citizenship

EB 5 Visa Processing Time

The data confirms what we observe daily in our practice, More than half of EB-5 investors now recognize concurrent filing as the optimal strategy for obtaining work and travel authorization. ” — Vivek Tandon Esq, EB5 BRICS

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EB-5 Visa processing data analyzed by EB5 BRICS confirms more than half of immigrant investors in 2025 file concurrently for accelerated permanent residence. Complete processing timeline information is available at https://www.eb5brics.com/how-long-is-eb-5-visa-processing-time for foreign nationals evaluating investment immigration pathways. Industry research validates this significant trend. More than 50% of EB-5 investors now utilize concurrent filing procedures.The EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program transformed under the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act of 2022. Concurrent filing provisions permit simultaneous Form I-526E and Form I-485 submission. This dual-filing mechanism grants work authorization and travel rights during petition adjudication. Regional Center investors no longer wait years before obtaining these critical benefits.U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services administers the federal immigrant investor initiative. USCIS processes concurrent applications through streamlined adjudication procedures. The Immigrant Investor Program Office oversees all EB-5 petition reviews. Service Centers adjudicate Form I-526E immigrant petitions systematically.Form I-485 adjustment of status applications accompany Form I-526E petitions simultaneously. Employment Authorization Documents grant immediate work rights within months. Advance parole travel documents authorize international movement concurrently. Section 245(k) forgives up to 180 days of prior status violations. These combined benefits drive the majority adoption rate.Standard EB-5 processing requires 35 to 71.1 months for Form I-526E adjudication alone. Priority processing reduces Rural TEA petition timelines to 4.8-11.3 months average. Infrastructure project investments receive identical expedited treatment. The fastest recorded Rural TEA approval occurred in just 29 days. Concurrent filing compounds these timeline advantages substantially.Minimum capital investment thresholds determine EB-5 program eligibility. Targeted Employment Area investments require $800,000 minimum capital contribution. Non-TEA investments require $1,050,000 minimum capital deployment. New Commercial Enterprises receive qualified investor funds directly. Job-Creating Entities deploy capital into operational business activities.Each EB-5 investment must generate ten full-time permanent positions. Qualifying employees include U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents. Direct jobs establish employer-employee relationships within commercial enterprises. Indirect jobs result from New Commercial Enterprise economic activities. Induced jobs arise from employee spending patterns. Regional Center investments may count up to 90% indirect and induced positions.USCIS designates Targeted Employment Areas through direct census tract analysis. High-unemployment TEAs demonstrate 150% above national unemployment averages. Rural TEAs exist outside Metropolitan Statistical Areas entirely. Infrastructure projects require governmental entity administration. TEA designation letters maintain two-year validity periods.Priority processing accelerates Rural TEA and Infrastructure Project petitions dramatically. Rural investments access 2,000 dedicated annual visa set-aside allocations. Infrastructure projects receive 200 reserved visa numbers annually. High-unemployment TEAs access 1,000 set-aside visas yearly. The general pool contains 6,800 annual visa allocations.Regional Centers pool immigrant investor capital through structured investment vehicles. Currently 712 regional centers maintain active USCIS designation nationwide. Form I-956 applications establish new regional center designations. Form I-956F approvals authorize specific commercial enterprise projects. Regional centers pay annual EB-5 Integrity Fund fees for continued operation.The EB-5 Integrity Fund ensures program oversight and investor protection. Standard regional centers pay $20,000 annual integrity fund contributions. Smaller centers with 20 or fewer investors pay $10,000 annually. Each Form I-526E petition includes $1,000 integrity fund fee. USCIS conducts mandatory five-year compliance audits.Source of funds documentation proves lawful capital origin comprehensively. Investment capital must trace through all intermediary transactions. Acceptable sources include employment income, business profits, and property sales. Gifts from any source qualify under reformed regulations. Path of funds evidence accompanies all petition submissions.Conditional permanent residence begins upon Form I-485 approval. The two-year conditional period precedes unconditional permanent residence. Investors file Form I-829 to remove conditions on status. Job creation verification supports condition removal petitions. Form I-829 processing requires 22 to 48.5 months currently.Derivative beneficiaries include investor spouses and unmarried children under 21. Family members receive identical conditional permanent residence status. The Child Status Protection Act prevents derivative aging out. All family members access concurrent filing work and travel benefits.Investment sustainment periods require capital at risk for minimum two years. Redeployment provisions allow capital mobility across United States territories. Regional center termination triggers 180-day cure periods for investors. Good faith investors retain priority dates during reassociation processes.The Regional Center Program continues through September 30, 2027 authorization. Grandfathering provisions protect petitions filed before September 30, 2026. Investment amounts adjust automatically every five years beginning January 2027. Current projections estimate TEA amounts between $900,000 and $975,000 post-adjustment.Total EB-5 program costs range from $1,708,315 to $2,237,305 comprehensively. Government filing fees total $22,130 to $23,225 for Regional Center pathways. Regional center administration fees range from $60,000 to $80,000. Immigration attorney fees add $25,000 to $50,000 for representation.The Department of State publishes monthly Visa Bulletins for tracking. Priority dates determine immigrant visa number availability. Per-country caps limit annual allocations to seven percent maximum. Set-aside categories reduce competition through dedicated allocations.Citizenship eligibility begins after five years as permanent residents. Form N-400 naturalization applications complete the immigration pathway. U.S. citizenship grants voting rights and passport privileges. Education benefits include in-state tuition at public universities.About Vivek TandonVivek Tandon is known for his leadership in global mobility and investment-based immigration strategy. As Managing Director at Sequence Financial Specialists LLC, he plays a central role in connecting accredited investors with structured opportunities across international markets. His work spans investor education, strategic partnerships, and policy engagement, with speaking appearances and advisory contributions across multiple regions.This content is provided for informational purposes only. It does not constitute a solicitation or offer regarding any securities transaction or investment relationship. Securities are available only to accredited investors through a private placement memorandum (“PPM”). Private placements are illiquid and carry substantial risk, including the possibility of losing the entire investment.Securities are offered through Sequence Financial Specialists, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC, doing business as InvestAmerica. EB5 BRICS and Sequence Financial Specialists are independent and unaffiliated entities. Neither firm is responsible for the services provided by the other. EB5 BRICS is not a broker-dealer and is not regulated by FINRA or any other regulatory authority.

