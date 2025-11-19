U.S. Laser Defense Eyewear Market to Garner $398.42 Million, Globally, By 2032 At 8.2% CAGR

U.S. Laser Defense Eyewear Market

U.S. Laser Defense Eyewear Market by Type, End User : Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The U.S. laser defense eyewear industry was valued at $183.48 million in 2022, and is projected to reach $398.42 million by 2032, registering a CAGR of 8.2% from 2023 to 2032.Laser defense eyewear used in military & defense industry are special type of eyewear equipment used by military & defense personnel to protect their eyes from laser attack. Moreover, these sunglasses used by military personnel is designed in such a way that they protect the eye from ultra-violate (UV) & harmful rays which affects the eye creating partial or permanent damage to the eye. In addition, with the advancement in technology, developments have been carried out by the key players towards developing suitable eyewear used against laser defense which creates a wider scope for the growth of the market across the U.S. Moreover, developments have been carried out by the key players operating in the industry which creates a wider scope for the growth of the laser defense eyewear market across the United States, For instance, in July, 2020, Gentex Corporation was awarded a contract by the U.S. Air Force for the development and manufacturing of its Block III Day Spectacle. According to the contract, Gentex delivered 10,000 Block III Day Spectacles to the Air Force over the next 18 months Furthermore, these new lenses integrated the latest laser protective filter technology developed by the Air Force Research Laboratories (AFRL) for daytime applications. Similarly, in March, 2022, Revision Military announced the launch of new laser eye protection glasses to counter strike on aviators, in response to increasing laser strikes reported by the FAA. The new CALI-C lens formulation were developed with the US Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL), and offers pilots with increased protection against laser strikes. Such developments carried out by the key players operating across the country create an upsurge supporting the growth of the market across the country.In addition, an increase in cases of pilot eye injuries due to laser radiation is a key factor driving the demand for laser defense eyewear. According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), dangerous laser strikes reached record levels in 2021, with a significant increase of 41% compared to the previous year. Shining a laser at an aircraft poses a serious safety threat as high-powered lasers can incapacitate pilots, causing the airplane to go out of control, potentially endangering the lives of hundreds of passengers on board. The FAA has been recording data on laser strikes since 2010 and reports that pilots have suffered 244 injuries during this period. In response to this alarming trend, the FAA has implemented stringent measures to deter individuals from shining lasers at aircraft. Given the potential dangers and legal consequences associated with laser strikes, there is a growing awareness among pilots and aviation professionals about the need for protective measures. Thus, laser defense eyewear serves as a practical solution to mitigate the risks posed by laser radiation. These specialized eyewear products are designed to filter out harmful laser wavelengths and protect the wearer's eyes from damage. The FAA's efforts to educate the public about the hazards of laser strikes notably contribute to raising awareness and further driving the growth of the laser defense eyewear market in the U.S.The factors such as rise in threats from criminal activities, rise in cases of pilot eye injuries due to laser radiation, and surge in government defense expenditure & military modernization programs positively impact the market growth. However, the factors such as complex certification requirements and high costs of United States laser defense eyewear affect the market growth. On the contrary, rise in awareness concerning the importance of eye safety and surge in use of laser-based technologies in military applications are the factors which creates direct or indirect impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A178670 The laser defense eyewear market across U.S. is projected to grow at a suitable rate due to the increased military defense budget allocation across the country. Moreover, key manufacturers operating across the country has been inclined towards receiving an increased contract from defense which creates a wider scope for the growth of the market across the country.The Key Market Players in U.S. Laser Defense Eyewear Market Size includes Eye Safety Systems, Inc., MXL Industries, Meta Materials Inc., Gentex Corporation, PerriQuest Defense Research Enterprises, LLC, Gatorz Eyewear, NoIR, Honeywell International Inc., Laservision, Revision Military.

