Plastisols Market Set to Reach $35.63 Billion by 2029

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Plastisols Market Through 2025?

The plastisols market size has seen robust growth in the past few years, expanding from $25.07 billion in 2024 to an estimated $26.59 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. The significant increase during this historical phase can be linked to industrial uses, demand from the automotive sector, production of consumer goods, medical and healthcare products, as well as consumer penchant for PVC products.

The market for plastisols is predicted to experience significant growth in the coming years, with projections estimating a value of $35.63 billion by 2029, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The growth anticipated during this forecast period can be credited to improvements in formulation processes, an expanding packaging industry, the introduction of bio-based plastisols, regulatory encouragement for eco-friendly materials, and the increasing demand for plush and tactile finishes, along with the adoption of plastisols within the electronics sector. Key trends anticipated during the forecast period are product development innovation, stringent regulatory protocols and compliance standards, along with increased collaborations and partnerships.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Plastisols Market?

The expanding need for automobiles is predicted to boost the plastisols market's expansion. Automobiles, in this context, refer to any four-wheeled vehicles, including cars, trucks, among others. Plastisol finds its application in the automobile manufacturing process. It is used in making grip handles, insulating diverse electrical components, curbing noise and vibration, friction reduction, curbing rubbing, and deadening impacts; it thus contributes to comfort and safety in various automobile components production. For example, as per China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, an automobile manufacturing organization based in China, auto sales hit 2.38 million units in August, marking a 32.1% increase from the previous year in China as of 2022. In addition, according to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), an Indian association of automobile retailers, vehicle sales in August 2022 hit 15,21,490 units. This figure is an 8.3% increase over the 1,404,704 units sold up to August 2021 in India. Hence, the escalating demand for automobiles is a driving force behind the growing plastisols market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Plastisols Market?

Major players in the Plastisols include:

• Avient Corporation

• FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

• International Coatings Company

• 3M Company

• The Dow Chemical Company

• Franklin International

• Bostik

• Hodgson Sealants Limited

• Polyblend UK Limited

• Plastisol Products Inc.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Plastisols Market?

Product advancement is a rising trend that is gaining traction in the plastisols market. Companies operating within this sector are focusing their efforts on the development of new products to attain a competitive edge. For instance, Chromaline, a US printing firm, introduced the LTS 8012 laser system in October 2023, a cutting-edge solution that automates the process of making screens for screen printing. This system substantially betters both productivity and quality in the screen-printing sphere. The LTS 8012 is equipped with 128 lasers that reach a top resolution of 2540 DPI, necessary for the creation of detailed and vibrant prints. This, in turn, boosts efficiency and precision in printing procedures, especially when utilizing plastisol inks.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Plastisols Market

The plastisolsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Resin Type: Acrylic Resins, PVC Resins

2) By Application: Coatings, Moldings, Screen Printing, Adhesives and Sealants

3) By End-Use Industry: Construction, Military, Transportation, Medical, Textile, Agriculture, Metal Finishing, Other End-Use Industries

Subsegments:

1) By Acrylic Resins: Water-Based Acrylics, Solvent-Based Acrylics

2) By PVC Resins: Flexible PVC, Rigid PVC, Specialty PVC

Global Plastisols Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, Asia-Pacific was the leading region in the Plastisols market and is projected to maintain the highest growth rate throughout the forecast period. Report covers market statistics of these regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

