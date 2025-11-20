Paper Pigments Industry Report: Competitive Landscape and Future Prospects

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Paper Pigments Market?

The paper pigments market size has consistently expanded in the past few years. It is anticipated to grow from $17.47 billion in 2024 to $18.21 billion in 2025, showcasing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2%. This growth seen in the historic period can be linked to several factors: the expansion of the paper and packing sector, increased demand for specialty papers, surge in disposable income and demand for consumer goods, widespread trade and globalization of paper products, the trend towards adopting environmentally friendly pigments, along with government guidelines pertaining to packaging materials.

In the upcoming years, the market size of paper pigments is anticipated to experience significant expansion, reaching $23 billion by 2029, with a 6.0% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). The expected growth during this forecast period stems from factors such as consumer demand for superior printing quality, the adoption of recycled paper and biodegradable packaging materials, stringent industry regulations regarding chemical use, personalized packaging design, population increase, and urban development. The period also forecasts trends like the rise in digital printing and specialty papers, notable technological developments in pigment production, a move towards water-based pigment dispersions, amplified use of synthetic and organic pigments, a surge in demand for high-performance pigments in the packaging sector, and the incorporation of pigments into sustainable packaging.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Paper Pigments Market?

The burgeoning need for paper in developing nations fuels the paper pigments market's growth. Developing nations, characterized by their evolving economies transitioning to become developed ones like India and Brazil, are examples of these emerging markets. Paper pigments play a critical role in paper manufacturing for coating and other uses. Thus, an upsurge in the demand for paper will catalyze the demand for paper pigments. For instance, the Indian Paper Manufacture Association (IPMA), an independent organization of paper producers based in India, reported in May 2022 that the annual rise in paper consumption in India is anticipated to be between 6% and 7%, estimating to touch 30 million tons by the fiscal year 2026-27. Therefore, the elevated demand for paper in these burgeoning markets is set to bolster the paper pigment market's growth.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Paper Pigments Market?

Major players in the Paper Pigments include:

• IMERYS S.A.

• JM Huber Corporation

• BASF SE

• Kemira Oyj

• The Chemours Company

• Ashapura Minechem Ltd.

• Solenis International LLC

• Lanxess AG

• Heubach GmbH

• Tronox Limited

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Paper Pigments Market In The Future?

The introduction of novel products is a significant trend in the paper pigment market. Major market players are rolling out innovative sustainable features that excel in pigment stabilization. For example, in March 2024, Sun Chemical, a prominent US-based pigments and inks company, introduced the Xennia Jade pigment ink to cater to the expanding needs of the Direct-to-Film (DTF) market. This cutting-edge ink delivers a reliable, high-quality solution specifically developed to improve performance and stability for uninterrupted production. The Xennia Jade will make its debut at the FESPA event in Amsterdam, giving industry professionals a firsthand experience of its capabilities tailored to satisfy the progressing needs of the DTF sector.

What Segments Are Covered In The Paper Pigments Market Report?

The paper pigmentsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Calcium Carbonate, Kaolin, Titanium Dioxide, Clay, Other Types

2) By Application: Coated Paper, Uncoated Paper

3) By Industry Vertical: Print Media, Stationary, Packaging, Personal Care, Other Industry Verticals

Subsegments:

1) By Calcium Carbonate: Ground Calcium Carbonate (GCC), Precipitated Calcium Carbonate (PCC)

2) By Kaolin: Calcined Kaolin, Hydrous Kaolin

3) By Titanium Dioxide: Rutile Grade, Anatase Grade

4) By Clay: Bentonite Clay, Illite Clay

5) By Other Types: Talc, Barytes, Specialty Pigments

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Paper Pigments Market?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific led the market for paper pigments and is anticipated to experience the most rapid growth in the future. The market report for paper pigments encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

