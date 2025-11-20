Organic Substrate Packaging Material Market Size, Share & Drivers Analysis Report By Product

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Organic Substrate Packaging Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Organic Substrate Packaging Material Market Size And Growth?

In recent times, the organic substrate packaging material market size had a consistent expansion. It is projected to surge from $14.9 billion in 2024 to $15.44 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6%. Elements such as the upsurge in consumer electronics, environmental considerations, regulatory norms, market rivalry, and worldwide economic patterns have contributed to the growth during the historical period.

In the coming years, the organic substrate packaging material market is anticipated to witness significant expansion. The market is projected to reach $19.33 billion by 2029, growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. Factors contributing to this projected growth span from the expansion of the electric vehicle market, implementation of circular economy initiatives, stricter environmental regulation adherence to evolving trends in consumer electronics and the development of a resilient supply chain. Key trends that will shape the market during this period include the incorporation of nanotechnology in packaging, widened healthcare applications, innovative shifts in material compositions, a higher demand for cost-effective, high-performance solutions, and the rise of next-generation technologies.

Download a free sample of the organic substrate packaging material market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=8813&type=smp

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Organic Substrate Packaging Material Market?

The growth of the organic substrate packaging material market is anticipated to gain momentum with the rising acceptance of autonomous vehicles. These self-driving vehicles, which can sense their environment and function without human intervention, need semiconductors for processing and interpreting collected data. Consequently, the expanding use of semiconductors will stimulate demand for semiconductor packaging, eventually leading to an increased need for organic substrate packaging materials. As reported by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners, a non-profit organization in the US, in December 2022, it is projected that by 2025, 3.5 million self-driving cars will be on American streets, and by 2030, this number will reach 4.5 million. Therefore, the escalating adoption of autonomous vehicles is fuelling the growth of the organic substrate packaging material market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Organic Substrate Packaging Material Market?

Major players in the Organic Substrate Packaging Material include:

• Amkor Technology Inc.

• Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc.

• Compass Technology Co. Ltd.

• Hitachi Chemical Company Ltd.

• Mitsubishi Corporation

• STATS ChipPAC Pte Ltd.

• Shinko Electric Industries Co. Ltd.

• Showa Denko KK

• Kyocera Corporation

• WUS Printed Circuit Co. Ltd.

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Organic Substrate Packaging Material Market?

Key players in the organic substrate packaging material market are concentrating their efforts on creating innovative product solutions like high reliability coreless organic interposers to boost the performance in the sophisticated semiconductor applications, enhance thermal and electrical conductivity, and accommodate the trends towards miniaturization in electronic gadgets. All the while, they are addressing the rising demand for environmentally friendly packaging solutions. A high reliability coreless organic interposer represents a substrate employed in high-tech electronic packaging, specifically in semiconductor devices, constructed to enable the connection among different components of an integrated circuit (IC), promoting improved performance and dependability. For instance, in June 2024, the Japan-based printing company, TOPPAN Group, introduced their high-reliability coreless organic interposer to the market. This innovation resolves the issues related to the heterogeneous integration of semiconductors - an essential aspect for the progression of future semiconductor technology. This new introduction has particular relevance as various industries are increasingly seeking more space-efficient and effective semiconductor solutions to drive advanced technologies like AI, IoT, and automotive applications.

How Is The Organic Substrate Packaging Material Market Segmented?

The organic substrate packaging materialmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Technology: Small Outline (SO) Packages, Grid Array (GA) Packages, Flat No-Leads Packages, Quad Flat Package (QFP), Dual In-Line Package (DIP), Other Technologies

2) By Application: Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Other Applications

3) By End-Use: Mobile Phones, FPD (Flat Panel Display), Other End-Uses

Subsegments:

1) By Small Outline (SO) Packages: Small Outline Integrated Circuit (SOIC), Small Outline Transistor (SOT)

2) By Grid Array (GA) Packages: Ball Grid Array (BGA), Column Grid Array (CGA)

3) By Flat No-Leads Packages: Thin Profile No-Lead (TPNL) Packages, Quad No-Lead (QNL) Packages

4) By Quad Flat Package (QFP): Thin Quad Flat Package (TQFP), Low-Profile Quad Flat Package (LQFP)

5) By Dual In-Line Package (DIP): Standard DIP, Dual In-Line Memory Module (DIMM)

6) By Other Technologies: Chip-On-Board (COB), Embedded Wafer-Level Ball Grid Array (eWLB)

View the full organic substrate packaging material market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/organic-substrate-packaging-material-global-market-report

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Organic Substrate Packaging Material Market?

In 2024, the dominant region in the organic substrate packaging material market was Asia-Pacific, anticipated to experience significant growth. Other regions analyzed in the market report include North America, which was the second-most significant contributor, along with Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Organic Substrate Packaging Material Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pharmaceutical-packaging-equipment-global-market-report

Advanced Packaging Technologies Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/advanced-packaging-technologies-global-market-report

Aseptic Packaging Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aseptic-packaging-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.