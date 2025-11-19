Eastern Point Trust Company Introduces the Conditional QSF™, a New Solution for Complex Settlements

Eastern Point Trust Company Announces the Launch of the Conditional QSF™, a First of its Kind Solution for Complex and High Stakes Settlements

WARRENTON, VA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eastern Point Trust Company (EPTC), a leader in Qualified Settlement Fund administration and innovative trust solutions, has unveiled its newest product; the Conditional QSF™. The Conditional QSF™ is a proprietary purpose-built fund structure designed to facilitate conditional payments in settlements, ensuring the efficient use of funds, while providing flexibility for all parties involved.The Conditional QSF™ enables defendants to fund a Qualified Settlement Fund trust for specific future needs, such as medical monitoring, medical treatments, services, testing, rehabilitation, or remediation. The Conditional QSF™ differs from traditional QSFs as it includes provisions for returning excess funds to the defendant(s) at the trustee’s discretion, once specified conditions or goals are satisfied. In doing so, the Conditional QSF™ promotes more rapid settlement and accountability, while minimizing waste and aligning incentives for the timely resolution of needs.“EPTC continues to innovate in ways that solve actual problems for attorneys courts claimants and commercial partners. The Conditional QSF™ simplifies the complex and gives all parties the certainty they need in situations where precision truly matters” said Rachel McCrocklin, Chief Trust Officer at Eastern Point Trust Company. “As with every product we build education, independence, and outstanding service are at the center.”Key features of the Conditional QSF™:• The ability to receive funds before a final settlement agreement is executed• Protection of assets during mergers acquisitions or business sales• Support for settlements requiring guardian ad litem review court approval or extended negotiation• Efficient administration by the industry leader in QSF and Plaintiff Recovery Trust services• Seamless transition from conditional status to full settlement readiness when conditions are metThe introduction of the Conditional QSF™ reinforces EPTC’s role as the trusted partner for attorneys, law firms, courts, and institutions seeking clarity efficiency and compliance. It also supports EPTC’s mission to simplify the complex, provide bespoke fiduciary solutions, and elevate professional standards throughout the settlement ecosystem.For more information on the Conditional QSF™ or to access EPTC’s free educational library please visit Eastern Point Trust Company’s website ( www.easternpointtrust.com ) or contact the trust administration team directly, per the contact information below.About Eastern Point Trust CompanyEastern Point Trust Company is the national leader in settlement fund administration and fiduciary services. As a pure play independent trustee EPTC delivers innovative solutions including Qualified Settlement Funds, Plaintiff Recovery Trusts, and a full range of complex trust structures with uncompromising service and expertise.

