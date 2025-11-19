Aerogel Market Size to Reach USD 7.5 Billion by 2032, Says Allied Market Research

AMR Logo

Demand for lightweight and protective equipment offers remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the aerogel market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global aerogel market is experiencing growth due to several factors such as growing demand from the oil and gas industry and the properties of aerogel like superior thermal resistance, reusability, and recyclability. However, the high cost of production hinders the market growth to some extent.According to the report, the global aerogel market was valued at $1.3 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $7.5 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 19.4% from 2023 to 2032.Segment Overview:Based on the type, the silica segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global aerogel market revenue and is estimated to dominate during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the fact that aerogel is used for the aerospace, building insulation, and cryogenic insulation. However, the carbon segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 19.91% from 2023 to 2032, as carbon is utilized as a sensing material for gas sensors due to their high surface area and unique pore structure.Request Free Sample Pages: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/129 Based on form, the blanket segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global aerogel market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is because aerogel blankets are used as thermal insulation in spacecraft and satellites. They are highly effective at protecting against extreme temperatures and can be used to shield critical components from the harsh conditions of space. However, the particle segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 19.84% from 2023 to 2032, as it is commonly used as insulation material due to their excellent thermal insulation properties. They can be added to various building materials, such as concrete and plaster, to improve energy efficiency and reduce heat loss.Based on the end-use industry, the oil and gas segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global aerogel market revenue and is likely to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to the fact that aerogel is used for cryogenic applications, such as the storage and transport of liquefied natural gas (LNG). Aerogel insulation can help to reduce heat transfer and prevent the loss of LNG due to evaporation. However, the automotive segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 20.28% from 2023 to 2032. The growth is attributed to their unique properties such as low density, high surface area, and excellent thermal insulation.Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/129 Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global aerogel market revenue and is expected to rule the roost in terms of revenue throughout the forecast timeframe. The segment is driven by factors such as utilization of aerogel in oil and gas industry by regulatory authorities in the North America region. However, Europe is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 19.78% % from 2023 to 2032. The growth is attributed to the use of aerogel in the automotive industry in Europe to insulate engine compartments and exhaust systems.Key Market Players:BASF SE, Aerogel Technologies, LLC., Cabot Corporation, Thermablok Aerogels Limited, Active Aerogels, Guangdong Alison Hi-Tech Co., Ltd., Aspen Aerogels, Inc., Dow, Armacell, Svenska Aerogel ABBuy this Complete Report (350 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global aerogel market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.About us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

