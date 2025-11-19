Spray-dried Animal Plasma (SDAP) - Top Global Industry Trends in 2026

Spray-dried Animal Plasma (SDAP) Market

Spray-dried animal plasma market grows with demand for functional protein in livestock, driven by feed innovation, advanced processing, and global expansion.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global spray-dried animal plasma (SDAP) market is set for significant growth over the coming decade, reflecting the rising adoption of high-quality protein ingredients in animal nutrition. As livestock production systems become more sophisticated, SDAP is increasingly recognized for its functional benefits, supporting animal health, performance, and feed efficiency.

To Explore Detailed Market Data, Segment-Wise Forecasts, and Competitive Insights, Request Sample Report! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-26357

The SDAP market is projected to expand from USD 398.4 million in 2025 to approximately USD 642.8 million by 2035, marking a total increase of USD 244.4 million and a CAGR of 4.9%. This 1.61X growth trajectory is driven by the integration of high-value protein ingredients, rising demand for functional feed additives, and sustainable sourcing practices.

Between 2025 and 2030, the market is expected to grow from USD 398.4 million to USD 506.0 million, accounting for 44% of the total ten-year growth. The latter half of the decade, from 2030 to 2035, will contribute USD 136.8 million or 56% of overall expansion, fueled by advanced spray-drying technologies and specialized nutrition applications.

Spray-dried animal plasma products are increasingly used for swine, poultry, and aquaculture nutrition. Their bioactive functionality, superior digestibility, and immunoglobulin content make them a preferred protein ingredient for animal feed formulations. Feed applications dominate the market, holding a 78% share in 2025, due to their critical role in supporting growth, immune function, and overall livestock performance.

Market Drivers and Key Trends

The SDAP market’s growth is underpinned by several factors:

• Functional Protein Demand: Livestock producers are prioritizing ingredients that optimize health and performance, creating steady demand for SDAP.

• Technological Advancements: Enhanced spray-drying technologies preserve protein bioactivity and improve product consistency, ensuring nutritional effectiveness across production systems.

• Sustainability Initiatives: Eco-friendly processing, waste reduction, and circular production practices appeal to environmentally conscious markets while boosting operational efficiency.

• Precision Livestock Farming: Modern farms are adopting SDAP to meet precise nutritional requirements, supporting growth, immune health, and feed efficiency.

Segmental Insights

• By Product Type: Plasma protein powder leads the market, capturing 52% share in 2025. Its superior digestibility, immunoglobulin content, and growth-promoting properties make it highly favored among feed manufacturers and livestock producers.

• By Application: Feed dominates, holding 78% of SDAP usage. Functional protein content in feed formulations is essential for achieving optimal livestock performance across swine, poultry, and aquaculture sectors.

Opportunities in Key Pathways

• Feed Application Leadership: Innovative feed formulations can capture USD 35–50 million in incremental revenue.

• Plasma Protein Innovation: Bioactive protein concentrates can generate USD 28–38 million through enhanced immune and growth support.

• Swine & Poultry Growth: Optimized SDAP products for monogastric nutrition could contribute USD 18–25 million.

• Emerging Markets: Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Africa offer USD 12–18 million opportunities due to rising livestock production.

• Aquaculture Applications: Specialized SDAP for fish and shrimp nutrition may yield USD 8–12 million.

• Premium and Specialty Products: Organic or enhanced bioactive offerings can secure USD 6–9 million.

• Food Industry Expansion: Functional protein ingredients in nutritional foods represent USD 4–6 million opportunities.

• Sustainable Processing: Advanced processing techniques contribute USD 2–4 million in value creation.

Regional Outlook

China leads the SDAP market with a CAGR of 6.6%, followed by India at 6.1% and Germany at 5.6%. Growth in China is driven by swine, poultry, and aquaculture feed adoption, while India benefits from rising livestock and poultry production. Germany leverages advanced feed infrastructure and regulatory compliance to maintain steady growth. Brazil, the U.S., and the UK also demonstrate solid market expansion due to modernization of livestock production and feed quality enhancement initiatives.

Subscribe for Year-Round Insights → Stay ahead with quarterly and annual data updates! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/brochure/rep-gb-26357

Competitive Landscape

The market features strong competition among specialized animal protein processors and feed ingredient manufacturers. Key players include:

• Sonac (Darling Ingredients)

• VEOS Group

• APC

• Lican Food

• Haripro

• Yeruvá S.A.

• Essentia Protein Solutions

• Zhejiang Mecore Bioengineering

• Anhui Runtai Feed Technology

• Linyi Jiyu Protein

These companies are investing in technological innovations, protein functionality optimization, and global market expansion strategies to secure their positions in the growing SDAP landscape.

The spray-dried animal plasma market is entering a mature growth phase where functional ingredient adoption, livestock production expansion, and technological advancements converge to create sustained revenue opportunities. SDAP products continue to redefine high-performance nutrition, meeting the evolving needs of global livestock producers and feed manufacturers.

Browse Related Insights

Feed Grade Spray-dried Animal Plasma (SDAP) Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/feed-grade-spray-dried-animal-plasma-sdap-market

Animal Feed Organic Trace Minerals Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/animal-feed-organic-trace-minerals-market

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (FMI) is an ESOMAR-certified, ISO 9001:2015 market research and consulting organization, trusted by Fortune 500 clients and global enterprises. With operations in the U.S., UK, India, and Dubai, FMI provides data-backed insights and strategic intelligence across 30+ industries and 1200 markets worldwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.