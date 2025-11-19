Global and European Electric Scooters Market Outlook 2025–2035

Electric Scooters Market

Sustainable Urban Transport, Smart Mobility & Battery Innovation to Fuel Growth from US$45.3 B in 2025 to US$126.8 B by 2035

ROCKVILLE PIKE, MD, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The electric scooters market is poised for remarkable long-term growth, with new research projecting a surge from US$45.3 billion in 2025 to US$126.8 billion by 2035, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8% over the decade.Global Growth DriversUrbanization & Congestion Mitigation: As cities continue to densify, electric scooters are emerging as a key solution for last-mile and micro-mobility needs, helping reduce reliance on traditional fossil-fuel vehicles.Sustainability Mandates: Rising environmental awareness, coupled with government subsidies and incentives for electric vehicles, is creating strong tailwinds for widespread e-scooter adoption.Battery Technology Advances: Lithium-ion batteries dominate the market (82.4% share), offering higher energy density, longer life, and faster charging — helping to push scooters into mainstream transport.Smart Mobility & Connectivity: Manufacturers are investing in connected systems, IoT, predictive maintenance, and telematics to deliver safer, more efficient urban mobility solutions.Fleet & Shared Mobility Expansion: E-scooters are increasingly deployed across shared mobility platforms and delivery operations, driving demand among fleet operators and logistics companies.Regional Spotlight: EuropeEuropean Market Potential: The European electric scooters market is projected to grow from US$5.9 billion in 2025 to US$16.6 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 9.8%.To access the complete data tables and in-depth insights, request a Discount On The Report here: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=11646 Lead Markets:Germany: Expected to hold a dominant share — ~32.8% in 2025, expanding to ~34.2% by 2035 — thanks to its robust mobility infrastructure, e-mobility zones, and innovation in battery technology.France: With a ~24.5% share in 2025 (rising to ~25.3% by 2035), Paris and other cities are at the forefront of shared micro-mobility programs.United Kingdom: Holding ~18.7% share in 2025, projected to rise to ~19.4% by 2035 due to favorable regulatory frameworks and pilot deployments of e-scooter fleets.Italy and Spain: These markets are also expected to expand, with Italy rising modestly and Spain continuing as a key southern European market.Challenges & Risk FactorsInfrastructure Gaps: In some regions, insufficient charging or battery-swap infrastructure may constrain rapid adoption.Regulatory Hurdles: Varying local laws around scooter usage, safety, and shared mobility could slow growth or fragment the market.Safety and Maintenance: As more commuters use scooters, concerns around rider safety, maintenance, and vandalism may need to be addressed.Pricing Pressure: Higher-spec scooters (with better batteries or smart tech) could remain expensive, limiting uptake among cost-sensitive users or shared-fleet operators.Opportunities AheadConnected & Autonomous Features: The next decade is likely to bring e-scooters equipped with AI-based safety, predictive diagnostics, and route-optimization features.Battery Swapping & Infrastructure: Scaling battery-swap stations, especially in dense cities, could dramatically ease operational constraints for shared fleets.Partnerships with Mobility Services: Strategic collaboration between scooter OEMs, city authorities, and shared-mobility operators can help roll out last-mile mobility solutions at scale.Expansion in Emerging European Cities: Growth potential is strong not just in major European capitals, but also in mid-size cities looking for sustainable micro-mobility options.Competitive LandscapeKey players innovating in the electric scooters market include Gogoro, Yadea Technology, Honda, BMW Motorrad, Vmoto, Terra Motors, Mahindra GenZe, Greenwit, and others. These companies are investing deeply in battery R&D, durable design, connected mobility, and shared-fleet partnerships.Outlook SummaryBy 2035, the global electric scooters market is expected to nearly triple in size, reaching US$126.8 B. In Europe, the market will also see strong growth, with projected value climbing to US$16.6 B, driven by urbanization, e-mobility policies, and shared mobility adoption. With a presence across the U.S., UK, India, and Dubai, we deliver data-driven research and tailored consulting solutions across 30+ industries and 1,000+ markets. Backed by deep expertise and advanced analytics, Fact.MR helps organizations uncover opportunities, reduce risks, and make informed decisions for sustainable growth.

