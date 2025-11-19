The Future of Oxygen-free Copper Market Growth: Emerging Applications and Market Projections, 2030

The global oxygen-free copper market is projected to reach $30.6 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2030.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Oxygen-Free Copper Market by Grade (Cu-OF and Cu-OFE), Product Type (Plate, Wire, Strip, Rod, and Others) and End User (Electrical & Electronics, Automotive, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". As per the report, the global oxygen-free copper industry was accounted for $18.1 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $30.6 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Increase in demand from the electrical & electronics industry and surge in industrial growth drive the global oxygen-free copper market. However, availability of electrolytic tough pitch (ETP) copper as an alternative hinders the market growth. On the contrary, untapped utilization of oxygen-free copper among end-user industries is expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the future.

The Cu-OF segment held the largest share

By grade type, the Cu-OF segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global oxygen-free copper market. Moreover, the same segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period, owing to rise in utilization of Cu-OF grade oxygen-free copper in manufacturing thermoelectric wires in the electrical & electronics sector. The report includes an analysis of the Cu-OFE segment.

The electrical & electronics segment dominated the market

By end use, the electrical & electronics segment held the lion's share in 2020, contributing to around two-thirds of the global oxygen-free copper market. In addition, the same segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2030, due to rise in demand for electronics such as mobiles, laptops, and others. The report includes an analysis of segments such as automotive and others.

Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, held the largest share

By region, the market across Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, dominated in terms of revenue in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the market. Moreover, the same region is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period, owing to rise in demand for consumer electronic products such as TV, computers, and others that use oxygen-free copper as main materials for winding applications. The report includes an analysis of the global oxygen-free copper market across Europe, North America, and LAMEA.

