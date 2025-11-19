North America Mobile Water Treatment Market to Grow at 12.39% CAGR Through 2031 | DataM Intelligence

North America mobile water treatment market

New DataM Intelligence report forecasts 12.39% CAGR for NA’s mobile water treatment market, driven by regulations, rentals, tech upgrades and industrial demand.

Mobile water treatment is becoming a mission-critical solution for industries and utilities needing rapid, reliable and compliant treatment capacity across North America.” — DataM Intelligence

M&A / corporate moves: 2025:
✅ 24 Jun 2025: Grundfos announced agreement to acquire Newterra (Pittsburgh-based modular/mobile water & wastewater treatment solutions) — strategic deal to expand Grundfos' North American water-treatment footprint and modular/mobile capabilities.
✅ 20 Aug 2025: Grundfos completed the acquisition of Newterra — Newterra becomes part of Grundfos' Water Treatment (Solutions) business (transaction closed mid-Aug). This consolidates modular/mobile treatment and rental capabilities under Grundfos in North America.✅ 07 May 2025: Veolia moved to take full ownership of its Water Technologies & Solutions (WT&S) unit (buying CDPQ’s 30% stake) — a strategic step strengthening Veolia’s North American project and treatment capability (WT&S does significant mobile/containerized work in NA).Product launches, pilots & partnerships:✅ 04 Sep 2025: Xylem + Moleaer partnership announced — Xylem (which now includes Evoqua capabilities) signed a global distribution/strategic investment agreement with Moleaer to scale nanobubble technology for municipal and industrial water treatment — expected to feed into mobile/tactical deployments where nanobubbles reduce chemical use and increase process efficiency.✅ Sep 2025 (industry reports): Multiple manufacturers and service providers continued to roll out rapid-deployment RO, mobile demineralizer trailers and containerized PFAS filtration packages for utilities and industrial clients — these modular offerings (trailer/container/skid) are being marketed both as rentals and short-term contracts. Examples and product families (PreFlex, FlexRO, mobile demineralizers) are documented in vendor case material.
✅ Dec 28, 2024 → 2025 pilots (field program): TETRA Technologies launched the "Oasis TDS" desalination/beneficial-reuse system (commercial launch Dec 28, 2024) and completed commercial pilots in the Permian with plans for small/mid commercial pilots in 2025 — this is notable because it targets produced water desalination (mobile/portable skid and modular pilots feeding North American reuse cases).

Top growth drivers:
➠ Stringent environmental & discharge regulations
Tighter federal/state regulations on wastewater quality and industrial discharge force companies and municipalities to adopt compliant treatment fast. Mobile units are a quick, compliant option during shutdowns, retrofits or episodic discharges.➠ Strong industrial demand (oil & gas, power, mining, manufacturing)Industries that require high-quality process water or must manage produced/contaminated water increasingly use mobile solutions for remote sites, well completions, and temporary projects — lifting demand across North America.➠ Shift to service/rental business models (lower CapEx)Rental and “treatment-as-a-service” models let customers avoid heavy CapEx, making mobile treatment attractive for one-off projects, seasonal demand, and small operators. This commercial model expands the buyer base.➠ Technology advances — membranes, modular design & digital monitoringImprovements in RO/UF membranes, containerized/skid-mounted designs, and IoT/remote monitoring reduce operating costs, increase uptime, and make mobile units more effective accelerating adoption.➠ Aging infrastructure & infrastructure upgradesDuring pipe or plant upgrades and replacement work, municipalities and industrial sites rely on mobile units to maintain treatment capacity creating recurring demand for rentals and short-term deployments.➠ Water scarcity and salinity treatment needsCoastal and water-stressed areas needing desalination or salinity reduction are adopting mobile desalination and brackish treatment units for short to medium-term needs.Market Major Players: WesTech Engineering, Inc, HydroChemPSC, Monroe Environmental Corp, Evoqua Water Technologies, Orenco Systems, Inc, Ovivo Inc, Pall Corporation, GE Water and Aquatech International.Segment Covered in the Market:By Type (Resin Mobile Water Treatment, Membrane Mobile Water Treatment, Filtration Mobile Water Treatment, Others)By Service (Emergency Rental, Temporary Hire, Long Term Contract)By End-User (Municipal, Construction, Agriculture, Others, Hospital)Research Process:Both primary and secondary data sources have been used in the North America Mobile Water Treatment Market research report. Research Process:
Both primary and secondary data sources have been used in the North America Mobile Water Treatment Market research report. During the research process, a wide range of industry-affecting factors are examined, including governmental regulations, market conditions, competitive levels, historical data, market situation, technological advancements, upcoming developments, in related businesses, as well as market volatility, prospects, potential barriers, and challenges.

Most Frequently Asked Questions in the North America Mobile Water Treatment Market Research Industry:
➠ Who leads the North America Mobile Water Treatment industry and what's their competitive positioning regarding capacity, performance, and profitability?
➠ What growth opportunities and market challenges do North America Mobile Water Treatment market vendors face?
➠ Which segments show the highest growth potential and market share distribution?
➠ What factors are driving or limiting North America Mobile Water Treatment market growth?
➠ What are the dominant sales and distribution strategies in the North America Mobile Water Treatment industry?

