Metal Biocides Market Trends Indicate Strong Expansion to 2031

Metal Biocides Market, by Application

Paints and Coatings accounted for more than one-third of the market share in 2021 and will continue leading due to increased construction activities.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Increase in infrastructure investments across major economies, rising incorporation of metal biocides in cosmetic formulations, and growing awareness about hygiene and cleanliness are key factors propelling the global metal biocides market According to the study, the global metal biocides market generated $3.67 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $5.87 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2031.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A17110 Market Drivers:- Strong growth in infrastructure development across countries such as the U.S., China, Japan, Mexico, and India, coupled with increasing use of metal biocides in cosmetic formulations, is fueling market expansion. Rising hygiene awareness is further boosting adoption across end-use sectors.Additionally, higher consumer purchasing power and fast-paced lifestyles have increased the demand for packaged food products an area where metal biocides serve as critical disinfectants and preservatives. This trend is expected to unlock new opportunities over the coming years.Segmental Highlights:-By Type:- Silver held nearly half of the market share in 2021 and is expected to maintain dominance through 2031. Its rising use in antimicrobial paints amid booming modern construction practices drives growth.- Copper is forecast to register the highest CAGR of 5.1%, supported by growing water treatment activities worldwide and its effectiveness as a disinfectant in potable water systems.By Application:- Paints and Coatings accounted for more than one-third of the market share in 2021 and will continue leading due to increased construction activities and demand for antimicrobial coatings.- The Medical segment is poised to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.4%, fueled by rising incidences of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), particularly from resistant pathogens such as MRSA.Regional Insights:- Asia-Pacific dominated the market in 2021, contributing nearly two-fifths of global revenue and is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.2% through 2031.- Rapid expansion of China’s paints & coatings sector and growing demand for disinfectants and preservatives are driving regional growth.- Other regions assessed include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.Leading Market Players:- Pilot Chemical Corp- KLK OLEO- Azelis- OTTO CHEMIE PVT. LTD.- Dadia Chemical Industries- Samrat Industries- Troy Corporation- Siddharth Chemicals- BASF- Evonik Industries𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/metal-biocides-market/purchase-options About UsAllied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.