Brain Research: Creative Biolabs Introduces NeuroST™ for Smarter Disease Modeling

Creative Biolabs launches innovative NeuroST™ platform to accelerate disease modeling research and drug discovery.

SHIRLEY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Neurological disease research has long been constrained by two key issues: lengthy research cycles and the lack of physiological relevance in existing in vitro models. Traditional two-dimensional culture systems struggle to simulate the complex structure and intercellular interactions of real brain tissue, making it difficult to reconstruct disease mechanisms and resulting in inefficient drug screening. With the development of iPSC technology and microfluidic platforms, more precise and dynamic in vitro models are becoming key tools for driving breakthroughs in neurological disease research."Our NeuroST™ platform brings together smart, tailored tools and hands-on expert support to help researchers move faster in neuroscience drug discovery," said a scientist at Creative Biolabs. "It's designed to make complex work simpler, and more powerful."It delivers a platform with enhanced physiological relevance through advanced 3D organoid systems that more faithfully represent neurological disease complexities."Our scientists use precise gene editing for disease modeling, combine it with controlled cell differentiation, and apply a range of analytical tests such as optical electrophysiology, patch-clamp, microelectrode arrays, and high-content imaging. This approach produces detailed datasets that help customers fully understand how drugs affect cells," added the scientist.Creative Biolabs also takes a precise and flexible approach to disease modeling. They offer custom iPSC lines derived from patient samples or genetically engineered models, and support a wide range of downstream applications, including high-throughput screening, toxicity testing, and pathway analysis."Traditional models often fall short when it comes to replicating human biology," said the company's technical director. "Our iPSC-derived systems bridge that gap, giving researchers access to models that are not only disease-relevant but also reproducible and scalable."Meanwhile, their professionals integrated with microfluidic technology. This allows for real-time control of culture conditions, including nutrient supply, temperature, and environmental factors, while supporting the formation of complex 3D cellular architectures. These capabilities provide a dynamic and responsive environment that closely mimics in vivo conditions, offering researchers a powerful tool to study cell behavior, disease progression, and therapeutic response."Our microfluidic organ-on-chip /cell culture platform allows researchers to simulate the growth conditions of tissues and cells in vivo, which can be used for a variety of applications, including organ chip research, drug screening and toxicity testing," said the senior scientist.Learn more, please visit https://www.creative-biolabs.com/stem-cell-therapy/ About Creative BiolabsCreative Biolabs is a trusted biotechnology partner dedicated to advancing iPSC-based therapy development and accelerating new drug discovery. Backed by a team of experienced scientists, cutting-edge technologies, and a commitment to innovation, the company delivers custom solutions to support disease modeling to cell therapy development.

