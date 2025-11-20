Visage Laser & Skin Care Spotlights Advanced Laser and Women’s Wellness Treatments in Anaheim

Youthful, glowing skin is the focus at Visage Laser & Skin Care, where advanced non-surgical treatments help patients look refreshed and confident at every age. Fusion Light and Fusion Dark at Visage Laser & Skin Care provide safe, effective hair removal for all skin types, revealing smoother, hair-free skin in just a few sessions. Dr. Katarzyna Tesmer, medical director of Visage Laser & Skin Care, is known for pairing advanced technology with a preventive, education-first approach to skin health.

Visage Laser & Skin Care in Anaheim offers ENLIGHTEN tattoo removal, Lumecca IPL, Potenza microneedling and ThermiVA women’s wellness for rejuvenation.

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With more than 3,000 five-star reviews and a prevention-first philosophy, Visage Laser & Skin Care is setting a higher standard for medical aesthetics in Orange County. The Anaheim-based med spa is spotlighting a suite of advanced, non-surgical treatments that help patients address concerns ranging from unwanted tattoos and sun damage to skin laxity and intimate wellness.Under the leadership of medical director Katarzyna Tesmer, M.D. , Visage Laser & Skin Care has become known for focusing on prevention as much as correction. The team works to address fine lines, pigmentation, and enlarged pores early, while teaching patients how to protect and preserve their skin long term.“Modern aesthetics should be about preventing skin aging instead of only trying to repair it once the damage is done,” Dr. Tesmer said. “We treat existing concerns, but our priority is teaching patients how to keep their skin young and healthy for decades.”One of the center’s signature offerings is ENLIGHTEN, an advanced laser treatment for the safe and effective removal of unwanted tattoos and benign pigmented lesions. ENLIGHTEN uses multiple wavelengths and ultra-short pulses to break up ink and pigment while minimizing damage to surrounding tissue, helping many patients fade or clear treated areas with little disruption to their schedules.To reverse visible signs of sun exposure, Visage Laser & Skin Care offers Lumecca Peak, an advanced intense pulsed light (IPL) treatment that targets sun damage, redness, and uneven tone. Patients often seek Lumecca Peak to address brown spots and broken capillaries on the face, neck, and hands, and to achieve a clearer, more even complexion with minimal downtime.For long-term hair reduction, the practice features Fusion Light and Fusion Dark laser hair removal. These complementary technologies allow the team to safely treat a wide range of skin tones and hair types, giving patients smoother skin and fewer ingrown hairs compared with traditional methods such as shaving and waxing.To improve skin laxity and texture on the face and body, Visage provides Potenza microneedling. This radio-frequency microneedling treatment creates controlled micro-injuries that stimulate collagen and elastin, resulting in tighter, firmer skin and a more refined appearance on areas such as the face, neck, abdomen, and thighs.The practice is also seeing strong demand for ThermiVA, a quick, noninvasive, non-ablative women’s wellness treatment. ThermiVA uses gentle radio-frequency energy to heat internal and external vaginal tissue, stimulating the body’s own collagen production without surgery, anesthesia, or hormones. Many patients seek ThermiVA for vaginal rejuvenation, including renewing and revitalizing intimate tissue and restoring comfort and confidence in daily life.All treatments are performed at Visage Laser & Skin Care, located at 5636 E. La Palma Ave., Anaheim, CA 92807. To learn more or schedule a consultation, visit www.visageskin.com or call (714) 777-6625.About Visage Laser & Skin CareVisage Laser & Skin Care is a medical spa in Anaheim, California, offering a comprehensive menu of laser, IPL, and non-surgical skin rejuvenation treatments. Led by Dr. Katarzyna Tesmer , the practice is dedicated to safe, effective, customized care that helps patients prevent damage, address concerns early, and maintain healthy, youthful-looking skin at every age.

