Rule Advisory Committee to update Ocean Shore Permitting processes

SALEM, Oregon—Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) will convene a Rule Advisory Committee to review ocean shore permitting and update rules to implement HB 2925 (2025). The committee will discuss topics including application requirements and processing, emergency and general authorizations, enforcement and fees.

Rule Advisory Committee meetings will occur from December 2025 through March 2026 (meeting dates/times below). The public can watch the livestream on YouTube on OPRD Director’s Office live channel. A recording will be available after the meeting.

The Rule Advisory Committee includes property owners, conservation organizations, ocean shore recreational users, local governments and natural resource specialists and other interested parties.

OPRD will be updating rules relating to the ocean shore alteration permitting process for the first time in over twenty-five years. Topics will include application requirements and processing, emergency and general authorizations, enforcement, and fees.

Staff will review feedback from the committee, amend the draft as needed and then open the draft rules for public comment in spring 2026. Staff will review public feedback, amend the draft as needed and then present the rules to the Oregon State Parks and Recreation Commission for adoption in the fall 2026.

Additional information and recordings will be available on the agency’s rulemaking website. https://www.oregon.gov/oprd/PRP/Pages/PRP-Ocean%20Shore%20Alterations.aspx

Anticipated meeting schedule 2025-2026: