Artist Ruth Steinberg Announces Sales from Pre-Holiday Online Exhibition Featuring Enamel Paintings

Ruth Steinberg

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ruth Steinberg, an accomplished enamel painter, has announced the sale of two artworks from her online pre-holiday sale that launched on Friday, November 7th. The sold pieces, titled "Dancing Tree" and "Mountain of Fire," represent the artist's distinctive approach to working with liquified, powdered glass on copper.

According to the artist, the pre-holiday sale is designed to offer holiday shoppers elegant, one-of-a-kind gifts that showcase the unexpected and serendipitous nature of enamel painting. Each artwork is hand-made and explores the unique characteristics of glass as it melts and crystallizes into deeply expressive representations over copper surfaces.

Ruth Steinberg has built an impressive portfolio over her 15-year career as an enamel painter. In April 2025, she achieved notable success at the SuperFine Art Fair in Brooklyn, New York, where she sold nine paintings. Her work has also gained recognition through inclusion in curated exhibitions, including her painting "Norwegian Woods," which appeared in "Under Fire 5," an online group show curated by the Enamel Guild Northeast.

The artist's work has received scholarly recognition as well. In 2019, Karen L. Cohen featured two of Ruth Steinberg's paintings in "The Art of Fine Enameling, 2nd Edition," a significant publication in the field of enamel art.

Steinberg studied with renowned enamel artist Kathy Woods and maintains her studio in Manhattan, where she continues to develop her craft and create new works.

Representatives from the artist's studio note that the pre-holiday sale continues to offer collectors and gift-givers the opportunity to acquire unique, hand-crafted enamel paintings. The online exhibition is accessible through the artist's website, showcasing a range of works that demonstrate Steinberg's mastery of the medium.

Looking ahead, Ruth Steinberg's work is expected to expand its reach, with plans for her art to appear in gift stores throughout New York City as well as through continued online availability.

About Ruth Steinberg

Ruth Steinberg is a New York-based artist specializing in enamel painting. With 15 years of experience in the medium, she creates one-of-a-kind artworks that explore the transformative properties of powdered glass on copper. Her studio is located in Manhattan, where she studied under master enamel artist Kathy Woods. Steinberg's work has been featured in juried exhibitions, art fairs, and scholarly publications.

[Jill at AS Artists Studios]

[jill@artists-studios.com]

https://www.ruthsteinberg.com/contact

