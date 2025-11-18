Mission Man Sentenced to Nearly 6 Years in Federal Prison for Assaulting a Man with a Machete

PIERRE - United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced today that U.S. District Judge Eric C. Schulte has sentenced a Mission, South Dakota man convicted of Assault with a Dangerous Weapon. The sentencing took place on October 20, 2025.

Robert Romero, age 48, was sentenced to five years and eight months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.

Romero was indicted by a federal grand jury in October 2024. He pleaded guilty on July 21, 2025.

The conviction stems from an incident that occurred in May 2024 within the boundaries of the Rosebud Sioux Indian Reservation. On May 12, 2024, Romero was driving a vehicle in Mission when he observed the victim walking alongside the roadway. Romero stopped his vehicle and argued with the victim. Romero then exited his vehicle and produced a machete, which he used to strike the victim’s arm, inflicting a serious injury that required hospitalization.

This matter was prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office because the Major Crimes Act, a federal statute, mandates that certain violent crimes alleged to have occurred in Indian Country be prosecuted in Federal court as opposed to State court.

This case was investigated by the Rosebud Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement Services. Supervisory Assistant U.S. Attorney Kirk Albertson prosecuted the case.

Romero was immediately remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.