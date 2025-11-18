Michigan Auto Law Opens Applications for 2026 Car Accident Injury Survivor Scholarship

$1,000 Scholarship Honors College Students Who Have Courageously Overcome Car Accident Injuries

We wanted to recognize the strength, resilience, and determination of these young people and remind others recovering from trauma that there is hope and a path forward.” — Steve Gursten, Attorney and Owner of Michigan Auto Law

FARMINGTON HILLS, MI, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Michigan Auto Law is now accepting applications for the 2026 Michigan Auto Law Car Accident Injury Survivor Scholarship. The annual $1,000 scholarship honors college students across the United States who were innocent victims of car accidents and have demonstrated remarkable courage and perseverance while continuing their education."Each year, we hear stories of inspiring young people who have overcome tremendous obstacles after serious car accidents," stated Steve Gursten, Attorney and Owner of Michigan Auto Law. "As auto accident attorneys, we created this scholarship based on our own experience helping innocent crash victims. We wanted to recognize the strength, resilience, and determination of these young people as well as to remind others recovering from trauma that there is hope and a path forward."This scholarship serves as a meaningful way for the auto accident attorneys at Michigan Auto Law to honor the bravery of innocent automobile crash survivors as they continue to courageously persevere though medical recoveries and pursue higher education."We've witnessed incredible stories of human resilience" Gursten added. "By recognizing and celebrating these outstanding students, we hope to inspire others who are facing their own recoveries after a car accident."For more than 50 years, Michigan Auto Law has dedicated its practice to helping innocent people injured in auto accidents across Michigan. The firm's Car Accident Injury Survivor Scholarship underscores its commitment to viewing every client as a person, not just a claim.The annual scholarship is awarded to one winner who will receive $1,000 towards furthering their education.Eligibility and Selection CriteriaThe scholarship recipient will be selected based on the overall strength of their application and how they have overcome the challenges of being injured in a car accident. The application deadline for the 2026 Michigan Auto Law Car Accident Injury Survivor Scholarship is December 31, 2025.Applicants must:• Be a U.S. Citizen or Permanent Resident• Be currently enrolled as a full or part-time student in an accredited college or university within the United States• Have innocently sustained injuries from a car or truck accident at some point in their life (ie. they were not at-fault in causing and/or contributing to the accident that resulted in their injuries)• Have a cumulative GPA of 2.75 or higherApplicant's materials which can be found at www.MichiganAutoLaw.com/Scholarships/Car-Accident include:• A completed application• A copy of the police report from the motor vehicle accident that resulted in their injuries• An essay of not more than three pages describing the car accident, the applicants' injuries, and how the applicant has worked to overcome his or her injuriesFor more information on Michigan Auto Law and their scholarship programs, visit MichiganAutoLaw.com.###About Michigan Auto LawMichigan Auto Law is the leading and largest law firm in Michigan that specializes exclusively in handling auto accident and truck accident cases throughout the state. For more than 50 years, Attorney Steven Gursten and his team of auto accident attorneys have litigated thousands of motor vehicle crashes and personal injury lawsuits, securing the largest auto and truck accident settlement in Michigan and more million-dollar auto accident results than any law firm in the state. Michigan Auto Law has also been listed for 17 consecutive years with top reported settlements and trial verdicts in Michigan. Michigan Auto Law has a 100% satisfaction guarantee, and its attorneys are recognized as national authorities in auto accident litigation, leading the firm to be named "the best in the business" by Michigan Lawyers Weekly newspaper and to being named to “The Best Lawyer’s in America” for over 10 straight years. Michigan Auto Law has also been recognized among the "Best Law Firms" in the U.S. and it has earned the Martindale-Hubbell Preeminent AV Rating for Highest Level of Professional Excellence. Michigan Auto Law’s mission is to make a real difference in the lives of those they represent and to make Michigan a better and safer place. For more information about Michigan Auto Law, visit www.MichiganAutoLaw.com For all inquiries, please contact:CONTACT: Dawn Kelley, Expand Marketing GroupPHONE: 734-765-1429 E-MAIL: DawnK@ExpandMarketingGroup.comCONTACT: Katrina Luts, Expand Marketing GroupPHONE: 586-747-7418 EMAIL: KatrinaL@ExpandMarketingGroup.com

