Honduran Man Indicted for Assault on a Federal Officer

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – Acting United States Attorney Michael M. Simpson announced that JOSE WALTER NIETO-CASTELLANOS (“NIETO-CASTELLANOS”), age 31, a Honduran national illegally in the United States, was indicted on October 31, 2025, for Assault on a Federal Officer, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 111(a)(1) and(b).

According to court documents, on October 14, 2025, NIETO-CASTELLANOS forcibly assaulted a United States Border Patrol Agent, with Customs and Border Protection, United States Border Patrol, by hitting the back of a law enforcement vehicle with his white Toyota Tundra, while the agent was engaged in the performance of his official duties.

NIETO-CASTELLANOS faces a maximum term of imprisonment of twenty (20) years, followed by up to three (3) year of supervised release, a fine of up to $250,000.00, and a mandatory special assessment fee of $100.00.

Acting U.S. Attorney Simpson reiterated that an indictment is merely a charge and that the guilt of the defendant must be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

This case is part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations (TCOs), and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime. Operation Take Back America streamlines efforts and resources from the Department’s Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETFs) and Project Safe Neighborhood (PSN).

Acting U.S. Attorney Simpson praised the work of the United States Customs and Border Protection in investigating this case. Special Assistant United States Attorney Rick Veters, Jr. of the General Crimes Unit is in charge of the prosecution.