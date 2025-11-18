Former South Carolina Legislator and Lowcountry Attorney Indicted

CHARLESTON, S.C. — A federal grand jury returned a 10-count indictment against Marvin Rashad Pendarvis, 36, of Charleston, for wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, and money laundering.

The indictment alleges that Pendarvis, who was a personal injury attorney licensed by the State of South Carolina and member of the South Carolina House of Representatives, pursued claims, filed lawsuits, and negotiated settlements on behalf of his clients and, in some instances, would forge client signatures and not pay clients any portion of the settlement funds. Through the scheme, Pendarvis received at least $532,000 in settlement funds to which he did not pay his clients any portion of the funds.

Pendarvis faces a maximum penalty of 20 years for the wire fraud and money laundering counts. Further, for each count of aggravated identity theft, Pendarvis faces a mandatory two-year term of imprisonment.

Pendarvis was arraigned by United States Magistrate Judge Molly Cherry on Nov. 18 and released on a $50,000 personal recognizance bond.

This case was investigated by the Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Amy Bower and Whit Sowards are prosecuting the case.

All charges in the indictment are merely accusations and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

