Northwestern Golf Emphasizes Player-Friendly Design and Accessible Equipment for Everyday Golfers

FORTVILLE, IN, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Northwestern Golf is pleased to announce its renewed focus on expanding its lineup of accessible, player-friendly equipment designed specifically for everyday golfers. With an updated product range available through its online platform, the company is strengthening its commitment to offering complete sets and individual clubs built for comfort, consistency and ease of use. This direction reinforces Northwestern Golf’s long-standing mission to make the game more approachable for players across all experience levels.As part of this new chapter, Northwestern Golf is also announcing that professional golfer John Daly has joined the company as a part owner and spokesperson. In collaboration with Daly, the brand will introduce a John Daly Boxed Set, available for men, women, and junior golfers, expected to launch in mid-2026. These sets will reflect Northwestern Golf’s commitment to accessible equipment, while capturing Daly’s recognizable style and passion for the game.Northwestern Golf’s online platform showcases complete sets such as its “ Thunderbird ” and “ Talon SS ” collections, each assembled with components chosen to deliver dependable performance for casual and developing golfers. The company highlights features such as balanced construction, consistency and ease of use - priorities that align with the needs of players who value reliability and comfort during a round.“Our goal is simple: make golf easier and more enjoyable for the people who play it most,” says Mike Morgan, President and CEO of Northwestern Golf. “We use data, real-golfer feedback and precise engineering to build equipment that performs for everyday swings, not just the textbook-perfect motions seen on tour. When players feel more confident, the game becomes more fun, and that’s the outcome we focus on every day.”The brand’s website provides straightforward product information and clear purchasing options, helping customers compare sets, review components and select configurations that suit their needs. Northwestern Golf also offers customer email support and provides details on returns and policies directly through its site, underscoring its goal of delivering a dependable direct-to-consumer experience.While the company’s legacy dates back to its origins in Chicago, its present-day focus is centered on meeting the expectations of modern golfers who want equipment that feels approachable and consistent. Northwestern Golf’s emphasis on comfort, simplicity and practical performance continues to guide its development decisions as it serves men, women and seniors across the recreational golf community.Northwestern Golf intends to continue expanding its offerings and refining its product details as customer feedback and evolving trends shape the needs of today’s players. Its ongoing commitment to accessibility remains a core part of the brand’s identity, supporting golfers who simply want to enjoy the game with equipment they can trust.For more information, please visit www.northwestern.golf About Northwestern GolfNorthwestern Golf is a U.S.-based golf-equipment company offering complete sets, individual clubs and accessories for recreational players. With products designed for men, women and seniors, the company focuses on accessibility, comfort and ease of use. Northwestern Golf is headquartered in Fortville, Indiana.

