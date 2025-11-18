Holiday Beauty Made Easy: One-Stop Shopping for Every Lover of Glam

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Holiday shopping can feel overwhelming, but beauty and lifestyle expert Carmen Ordoñez suggests focusing on gifts that bring joy well beyond December. Her advice: look for options that are versatile, easy to shop, and meaningful for the recipient.Online beauty retailers offer a range of creative choices, from advent calendars filled with daily surprises to curated gift boxes of makeup and skincare, and even ornament‑sized sets that double as stocking stuffers. For those who prefer something lasting, subscription services provide a way to discover new products and trends throughout the year, making beauty gifting a thoughtful experience that extends past the holiday season.For more information, please visit https://www.ipsy.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.