San Rocco Therapeutics Salutes The Waltons

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- San Rocco Therapeutics (SRT) salutes Walmart and the Walton family for three decades of support in the fight for accessible gene therapy cures for Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) and Thalassemia.In 1995, driven by love of their children, the Patrick Girondi and John Walton families united to fight life-threatening health conditions which afflicted their sons.Today, after 30 years, the collaboration promises accessible gene replacement therapy for Sickle Cell and Thalassemia patients. San Rocco’s original product was the first in patients in 2012. Clinical Trials will continue in 2026 in the US and Europe.The new San Rocco Therapeutics product, “MiNiRoLu,” named in honor of 4 patients (including the Girondi and Walton sons), was developed by a team of scientists led by Professors Frank Park, Andrew Wilber and Dr. John Tisdale, Head of Gene and Cell Therapy at the National Institutes of Health. Megan Euker helps lead the SRT team as the newly promoted Vice President of the company.Clinical Trials will continue under Principal Investigators Dr. Tisdale and Italy’s Surgeon General, Dr. Franco Locatelli.In comparative studies “MiNiRoLu” has tested up to 30% more effective and will cost a fraction of the presently approved $3.1 and $2.2 million products.San Rocco Therapeutics quest has won the support of the US President, who personally “truthed” the story, the Secretary of HHS, senators, congressmen and leaders on the left and right.Patrick Girondi says, “There is nothing stronger than love, and the bond between the Girondi and Walton families will fortify our nation's passion to see accessible therapy for our Sickle Cell and Thalassemia patients.”San Rocco Therapeutics thanks Walmart and the Walton family for three decades of friendship and financial support.Patrick Girondi was recently featured on “ American Thought Leaders ,” with Jan Jekielek which outlines the work which Walmart and the Walton and Girondi families have supported for Sickle Cell and Thalassemia patients.

