US United and The King Center Join Forces to Promote Unity and Service for National Unity Day - December 13, 2025

Partnership Launches "Make the Call" Campaign Encouraging Americans to Rebuild Relationships and Give Back Through 6th Annual Holiday Giving Spectacular

The partnership is a powerful affirmation of my father’s enduring vision, that true change is born when we unite beyond our differences with courage, compassion, and commitment. ” — Rev. Dr. Bernice A. King, CEO, The King Center

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- US United, a grassroots movement to build unity in America, today announced a landmark partnership with The Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change, Inc (The King Center) to promote unity, service, and collective action ahead of National Unity Day on December 13, 2025. Together, the organizations will drive support for US United's 6th Annual Holiday Giving Spectacular while launching "Make the Call," a nationwide campaign encouraging Americans to take the first step to reconnect and overcome estranged relationships.

The partnership centers on three key initiatives:

- Giving Tuesday Fundraising: Both organizations will mobilize their supporter networks on Giving Tuesday to raise funds for US United's 6th Annual Holiday Giving Spectacular, where communities nationwide, alongside their local sheriff's offices, gather to assemble Unity Boxes filled with essentials and special gifts for families in need.

- Make the Call Campaign: The King Center joins US United in asking Americans to honor National Unity Day by taking the initiative to reach out and rebuild a relationship with a family member or friend that they've drifted from due to our divisive culture. Let National Unity Day be the reason to reconnect. The first step is the hardest, and a simple message can be the key to rebuilding trust. A 2024 Harris poll found that close to 1 in 5 Americans have cut off a relative due to politics, and almost 40% avoid family or friends they disagree with at the holidays. Making the call for unity doesn't mean seeing eye-to-eye on every issue; it means choosing to see each other with respect and honoring the bonds we share.

- Atlanta Regional Partnership: The organizations will collaborate with Sheriff's offices across the Atlanta region to bring volunteers and expanded support to Holiday Giving Spectacular events, deepening community engagement and service.

“The partnership between The King Center and US United is a powerful affirmation of my father’s enduring vision, that true change is born when we unite beyond our differences with courage, compassion, and commitment. Together, we are building bridges of understanding and amplifying the call for nonviolence, justice, and Beloved Community. This collaboration is not just about programs or initiatives; it is about embodying the dream in our daily lives, ensuring that unity is not a slogan but a lived reality for generations to come,” said Rev. Dr. Bernice A. King, CEO, The King Center.

"We are honored to join forces with The King Center and Rev. Dr. Bernice A. King. The legacy, teachings, and hope of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. are critical to America in 2025. As I drove across the country this summer, thousands of Americans told me they do not believe, nor do they want us to be divided. They asked for hope. This partnership and Martin Luther King, Jr’s legacy represent that hope, and can inspire us to come together, overcome our differences, and demonstrate that when we show up for each other, we build stronger communities," said Adam Mizel, CEO and Co-Founder, US United.

The 6th Annual Holiday Giving Spectacular brings together volunteers from all walks of life to pack Unity Boxes and serve their communities during the holiday season. Through this partnership with The King Center, US United aims to deepen the impact of service while inspiring meaningful reconnection across the country.

To learn more about the partnership, make a Giving Tuesday donation, or join a Holiday Giving Spectacular event, visit Us-United.org.

About The King Center

The Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change (The King Center) is a 501(c)(3) organization established in 1968 by Mrs. Coretta Scott King. The King Center is the official living memorial and programmatic nonprofit organization committed to educating the world on the life, legacy, and teachings of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The King Center serves to inspire new generations to carry forward his unfinished work, strengthen causes and empower change-makers who are continuing his efforts today. The King Center's premiere educational initiative, Nonviolence365®, is based on Dr. King's nonviolent philosophy and methodology. His teachings engage participants from various sectors of society, including emerging and next generation leaders, in modules and exercises that enhance communication, leadership, interpersonal and conflict reconciliation skills. For more information, please visit www.thekingcenter.org.

About US United:

US United is a not-for-profit media collective building unity through storytelling, service, and human connection. Co-founded by business leader Adam Mizel and Sheriff Chris Swanson, the organization works to prove that Americans share common values and can bridge divides through community engagement. Programs include the Sheriff Unity Network, Holiday Giving Spectacular, and monthly 30 For US unity conversations.

US United Holiday Spectacular 2024 Highlights

