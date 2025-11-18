Forward Financial Group Marks 20+ Years in Kennewick with Expanded Mortgage Programs

The trusted Kennewick mortgage broker now offers tailored loans for self-employed borrowers and property investors.

Our mission is to simplify mortgages and provide competitive solutions for every client, from first-time buyers to self-employed professionals and investors.” — David Mordue

KENNEWICK, WA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Forward Financial Group, a locally based mortgage brokerage with more than 20 years of experience, is reaffirming its commitment to Tri-Cities homeowners and investors by expanding access to specialized mortgage programs.

The firm, led by veteran mortgage broker David Mordue, now offers a broader selection of financing options designed to meet the needs of self-employed professionals and property investors, two groups often overlooked by traditional lenders. By connecting clients directly to wholesale mortgage rates, Forward Financial Group continues its mission of delivering transparent, efficient, and personalized service.

“For more than two decades, we’ve had the privilege of helping families and individuals in Kennewick achieve their homeownership goals,” said David Mordue, Mortgage Broker at Forward Financial Group. “This expansion ensures that today’s borrowers, especially entrepreneurs and real estate investors, have access to solutions that fit their unique situations.”

The self-employed often face hurdles in securing mortgages due to unconventional income documentation and stricter lending criteria. Forward Financial Group addresses these challenges by partnering with a wide network of wholesale lenders and offering programs that recognize the realities of business owners and independent contractors.

For investment property buyers, the firm offers loan options tailored to rental homes, vacation properties, and multi-unit residences, enabling investors to grow their portfolios while benefiting from competitive wholesale rates.

Beyond loan products, Forward Financial Group takes pride in being a resource for education and guidance in the Tri-Cities community. Clients receive one-on-one support throughout the mortgage process, ensuring clarity and confidence from application to closing.

As housing demand continues to rise in Washington’s Tri-Cities region, Forward Financial Group’s personalized approach is positioning it as a trusted choice for borrowers seeking both expertise and efficiency.

To learn more about Forward Financial Group’s services or to explore mortgage options, visit www.davidmordue.com.

About Forward Financial Group

Based in Kennewick, Washington, Forward Financial Group is a mortgage brokerage with over 20 years of experience providing tailored financing solutions. Specializing in wholesale mortgage rates, self-employed borrower programs, and investment-property loans, the company combines deep industry knowledge with a commitment to transparency and efficiency.



