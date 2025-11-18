Capito Applauds Toyota’s $453 Million Investment in Buffalo, W.Va. Manufacturing Plant

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, applauded Toyota’s announcement of a new $423 million investment in their manufacturing plant in Buffalo, West Virginia, building upon Toyota’s $3.3 billion total investment in West Virginia’s automotive industry. Through this investment, Toyota will add 80 new jobs to the expanded facility in order to increase production of four-cylinder hybrid-compatible engines, sixth-generation hybrid transaxles and rear motor stators.

“I am thrilled to learn about Toyota’s latest investment in West Virginia and their ongoing trust in our talented West Virginian auto workers. After visiting Toyota’s plant in Buffalo just last week, I was amazed by the scale of the facilities and Toyota’s dedication to continued growth in our state. I celebrate the addition of 80 more West Virginian jobs to the more than 2,000 jobs that the plant already provides, and I look forward to the continued partnership between Toyota and our state for many years to come,” Chairman Capito said.

Earlier this year, Chairman Capito protected auto industry jobs by leading Senate opposition to the Advanced Clean Cars II waiver and spearheading the congressional review process to overturn the harmful policy. Without these efforts, the waiver would have forced the market to transition away from internal combustive engines and hybrids and toward electric vehicles, severely limiting growth opportunities for automotive manufacturing across the nation.

View Chairman Capito’s response to Toyota’s investment in West Virginia here.

