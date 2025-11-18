TWO DOLL AMIR PARTNERS NAMED 'INSPIRATIONAL WOMEN' BY LOS ANGELES TIMES

Mary Tesh Glarum Jamie Kendall

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Doll Amir & Eley LLP announced that Mary Tesh Glarum and Jamie Kendall have been recognized by the Los Angeles Times as “Inspirational Women Forum & Awards” nominees in a special feature. The nomination “celebrates women redefining leadership across many industries,” states the publisher.“We’re proud to see Mary and Jamie recognized among Los Angeles’ top female leaders,” says Managing Partner Hunter Eley. “Their dedication, talent and commitment to excellence exemplify the values that define our firm.”Mary Tesh Glarum chairs the firm’s Employment Law Practice, representing businesses, nonprofits and healthcare organizations in complex employment and business litigation. Her extensive experience in discrimination, wrongful termination, and labor matters has enabled her to achieve successful outcomes in both state and federal courts, including the California Court of Appeal. Glarum also represents hospitals, medical groups and healthcare systems in reimbursement disputes and other matters, offering practical, results-driven guidance across the evolving healthcare landscape.Jamie Kendall represents clients across the consumer products, technology, entertainment, healthcare and financial services industries in complex and high-stakes business, environmental, and intellectual property litigation. She handles cases from inception through settlement, arbitration, and trial in both state and federal courts. Beyond the courtroom, Kendall advises clients on emerging legal trends and the business implications of evolving laws, helping them navigate risk and protect their interests in a dynamic marketplace.Earlier this year, Glarum and Kendall were both recognized by the Los Angeles Business Journal as “Women of Influence: Attorneys.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.