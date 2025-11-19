Ardent Tackle LLC Announces New Rewards Points Program

USA fishing discount membership - tackle loyalty program - spinning reel - spinning combo fishing -

Ardent Tackle Launches New Rewards Program for Team Ardent Members to Earn Points, Discounts, and Exclusive Access on Fishing Gear

MACON, MO, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ardent Tackle LLC has launched a new Rewards Points Program for free Team Ardent members. This program allows anglers to earn points every time they shop and use those points for discounts on future orders.Easy and Helpful RewardsThe new program makes it simple for shoppers to save money while buying their favorite fishing gear. Members can earn points automatically and use them anytime. Program benefits include:● Points earned on every purchase● Discounts by redeeming points● Special member-only pricing● Early access to sales and new products● Connection with anglers across the countryThis program helps make fishing more affordable and enjoyable for everyone.Focused on Angler Support“Ardent wants to help anglers succeed with great products and more savings,” said a spokesperson for Ardent Tackle LLC. “This program shows our promise to give more value, more support, and more community.”Free and Quick to JoinAnyone in the United States can join for free. To sign up:1. Go to ardentoutdoors.com2. Click “Join Team Ardent”3. Create a free account4. Start earning points right away — no codes or extra stepsStronger, Connected Fishing CommunityThe program also helps bring anglers together. Members can enjoy special events, news, and offers made just for the Ardent community.About Ardent Tackle LLCArdent Tackle LLC is an American-owned company based in Macon, Missouri. The company designs and builds high-quality fishing reels, rods, and other freshwater gear. Ardent is known for strong performance, lasting quality, and products made for anglers of all levels.Learn more or join today at ardentoutdoors.com.Media Contact:Ardent Tackle LLCEmail: company@ardentoutdoors.comPhone: 660-395-9200Website: ardentoutdoors.com

