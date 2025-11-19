Submit Release
Ardent Tackle LLC Announces New Rewards Points Program

Ardent Tackle Launches New Rewards Program for Team Ardent Members to Earn Points, Discounts, and Exclusive Access on Fishing Gear

MACON, MO, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ardent Tackle LLC has launched a new Rewards Points Program for free Team Ardent members. This program allows anglers to earn points every time they shop and use those points for discounts on future orders.

Easy and Helpful Rewards

The new program makes it simple for shoppers to save money while buying their favorite fishing gear. Members can earn points automatically and use them anytime. Program benefits include:

● Points earned on every purchase
● Discounts by redeeming points
● Special member-only pricing
● Early access to sales and new products
● Connection with anglers across the country

This program helps make fishing more affordable and enjoyable for everyone.

Focused on Angler Support

“Ardent wants to help anglers succeed with great products and more savings,” said a spokesperson for Ardent Tackle LLC. “This program shows our promise to give more value, more support, and more community.”

Free and Quick to Join

Anyone in the United States can join for free. To sign up:

1. Go to ardentoutdoors.com
2. Click “Join Team Ardent”
3. Create a free account
4. Start earning points right away — no codes or extra steps

Stronger, Connected Fishing Community

The program also helps bring anglers together. Members can enjoy special events, news, and offers made just for the Ardent community.

About Ardent Tackle LLC

Ardent Tackle LLC is an American-owned company based in Macon, Missouri. The company designs and builds high-quality fishing reels, rods, and other freshwater gear. Ardent is known for strong performance, lasting quality, and products made for anglers of all levels.

Learn more or join today at ardentoutdoors.com.

Media Contact:
Ardent Tackle LLC
Email: company@ardentoutdoors.com
Phone: 660-395-9200
Website: ardentoutdoors.com

Michael J Brooks
Ardent Tackle LLC
+1 660-395-9200
company@ardentoutdoors.com
