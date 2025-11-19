Ship Repairing Market to Reach USD $54.06 Billion by 2029 at 8.9% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Ship Repairing Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

How Big Is The Ship Repairing Market In 2025?

In recent times, the ship repair market has experienced robust growth. It is projected to expand from $36.31 billion in 2024 to $38.45 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. The surge in growth during the historic period is credited to the powerful economic expansion in emerging markets, a rise in maritime commerce, and an escalation in industrial production.

The size of the ship repair market is projected to experience robust expansion in the coming years, reaching $54.06 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. Factors contributing to this growth include government policies, an escalating demand for online trade, increasing interest in cruise tourism, and a burgeoning populace. The period is also expected to see major trends such as the incorporation of robots in ship repair, the deployment of artificial intelligence, the implementation of the Internet of Things (IoT), technological advances, usage of 3D printing, and strategic partnerships and collaborations.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Ship Repairing Market?

The growth of the shipbuilding market is anticipated to be driven by the expansion of seaborne trade. The escalating global population and living standards, along with the growing consumer buying power, are escalating the need for consumer goods. This, in turn, is triggering increased production levels and quick industrialization. For example, the Review of maritime transport2023, released by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, a Switzerland-based intergovernmental organization, stated that in 2022, the total seaborne trade volume had reached 12,027 million tons. A 3.7% decline in containerized trade was noted, whereas the trade of oil and gas experienced a growth of 6% and 4.6% respectively. Furthermore, the projections for 2023 show a 2.4% rise in total seaborne trade and a 1.2% boost in containerized trade, with the subsequent annual growth rates predicted to be 2.1% for total seaborne trade and 3.2% for containerized trade in 2024. Consequently, the burgeoning seaborne trade is feeding into the expansion of the shipbuilding market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Ship Repairing Industry?

Major players in the Ship Repairing include:

• Fincantieri S.p.A.

• United Shipbuilding Corporation

• Sembcorp Marine Ltd

• China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation

• Imabari Shipbuilding Co. Ltd.

• Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. Ltd.

• Damen Shipyards Group

• Cochin Shipyard Limited

• Hanjin Heavy Industries And Construction

• Arab Shipbuilding and Repair Yard

What Are The Future Trends Of The Ship Repairing Market?

Prominent businesses in the area of ship repair are concentrating on kick-starting novel ship repair procedures. For example, in August 2024, Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), a shipbuilding and repair corporation from India, commenced its commerce at the newly formed International Ship Repair Facility (ISRF) in Kochi and has effectively docked the HSC Parali, a ship owned by the Lakshadweep Administration. The shipyard owned by Kerala state is eager to establish itself as a worldwide hub for ship repairs, serving both commercial and naval/military vessels.

What Segments Are Covered In The Ship Repairing Market Report?

The ship repairingmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Vessel Type: General Cargo Ships, Bulk Cargo Carrier, Crude Oil Tankers, Chemical Tankers, Container Ships, Liquefied Natural Gas Tankers, Navy And Passenger Ships, Other Vessels

2) By Application: General Services, Dockage, Hull Part, Engine Parts, Electric Works, Auxiliary Services

3) By End-User: Transport Companies, Military, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By General Cargo Ships: Multi-Purpose Vessels, Roll-On/Roll-Off (RoRo) Ships

2) By Bulk Cargo Carriers: Dry Bulk Carriers, Specialized Bulk Carriers

3) By Crude Oil Tankers: Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs), Suezmax And Aframax Tankers

4) By Chemical Tankers: Stainless Steel Tankers, Coated Tankers For Hazardous Materials

5) By Container Ships: Feeder, Panamax, And Post-Panamax Container Vessels

6) By Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Tankers: Conventional LNG Carriers, Membrane-Type LNG Carriers

7) By Navy And Passenger Ships: Naval Vessels, Cruise Ships And Ferries

8) By Other Vessels: Fishing Vessels, Offshore Support Vessels, Research And Survey Vessels

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Ship Repairing Market By 2025?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region led the shipbuilding and repairing market, with Western Europe trailing as the second largest region. The report on the shipbuilding and repairing market includes the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

