Water-Based Heating And Cooling Systems Industry Report: Competitive Landscape and Future Prospects

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Water-Based Heating And Cooling Systems Market?

The water-based heating and cooling systems market size has seen robust growth in recent years. Expected to increase from $34.89 billion in 2024 to $37.06 billion in 2025, it will possess a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. Factors contributing to this growth during this era include changing weather patterns, expansion in various industries, a rising number of revamp and refurbishment projects, the need to combat the issue of urban heat islands in areas with high population density, and a growing demand for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems in commercial properties.

Anticipations indicate robust expansion for the water-based heating and cooling systems market in the coming years, with a projected size of $48.57 billion by 2029, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. Factors driving growth during the forecast period include increased awareness of energy efficiency, rigorous environmental legislations, an uptick in the need for sustainable building solutions, urbanization and infrastructure advancements, along with government incentives and rebate programs. Notable trends during the forecasting window include incorporation of renewable energy sources, amalgamation of smart technologies, coordination of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems with other building technologies, and product advancements.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Water-Based Heating And Cooling Systems Market?

The surge in construction activities is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the market for water-based heating and cooling systems. The construction sector involves the construction, remodeling, and preservation of various structures and facilities, including residential, commercial, and industrial properties. This sector is on the rise due to factors such as urbanization growth, population surge, and government-led infrastructure development initiatives. Water-based heating and cooling setups are essential in the construction sector due to their energy-saving nature, cost-effectiveness, and capacity to maintain a steady and comfortable interior climate in both domestic and commercial buildings. For instance, the United States Census Bureau, a government agency, reported in July 2024 that the worth of construction endeavors escalated from $2.01 trillion in May 2023 to $2.14 trillion in May 2024. Hence, the burgeoning construction activities are a significant driver for the growth of the market for water-based heating and cooling systems.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Water-Based Heating And Cooling Systems Market?

Major players in the Water-Based Heating And Cooling Systems include:

• Samsung Electronics

• LG Electronics

• Panasonic Corporation

• Midea Group

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.

• Gree Electric Appliances Inc.

• Daikin Industries Ltd.

• Johnson Controls International Plc

• Carrier Corporation

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Water-Based Heating And Cooling Systems Market In The Globe?

In the water-based heating and cooling systems market, leading companies are focusing efforts on the creation of innovative products like the CHP Solution in order to enhance their competitiveness. The term Combined Heat and Power (CHP) Solution describes a cohesive system that generates electricity and useful thermal energy concurrently from one fuel source, enhancing energy efficiency and minimising greenhouse gas emissions. As an illustration, in August 2023, the US green energy company, Bloom Energy, developed an advanced CHP solution for their Bloom Energy Server. This server, a high-efficiency energy generative system, employs solid oxide fuel cell technology and produces clean electricity and high-temperature steam. This inventive solution allows industrial and commercial customers to cut down on energy expenses and carbon emissions, while boosting overall energy efficiency.

What Segments Are Covered In The Water-Based Heating And Cooling Systems Market Report?

The water-based heating and cooling systemsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Heat Pump, Convector Heater, Radiator, Boiler, Chiller, Air Handling Unit (AHU), Cooling Tower, Expansion Tank

2) By Cooling Type: Direct Cooling, Indirect Cooling

3) By Implementation Type: New Construction, Retrofit

4) By End-User: Residential, Commercial, Industrial



Subsegments:

1) By Heat Pump: Ground Source Heat Pump, Air Source Heat Pump, Water Source Heat Pump

2) By Convector Heater: Hydronic Convector Heater, Electric Convector Heater

3) By Radiator: Panel Radiator, Column Radiator, Towel Radiator

4) By Boiler: Gas-Fired Boiler, Electric Boiler, Biomass Boiler, Oil-Fired Boiler

5) By Chiller: Air-Cooled Chiller, Water-Cooled Chiller

6) By Air Handling Unit (AHU): Packaged AHU, Modular AHU

7) By Cooling Tower: Open-Circuit Cooling Tower, Closed-Circuit Cooling Tower

8) By Expansion Tank: Diaphragm Expansion Tank, Bladder Expansion Tank

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Water-Based Heating And Cooling Systems Market?

In 2024, North America led the market for water-based heating and cooling systems, with Asia-Pacific projected to experience the most rapid growth during the forecasted period. The report encompasses the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

