North West Traditional Affairs hands over initiation permits to launch Summer Initiation Season

“A baye ba tshela, ebile ba boye ba heletse”. These were the words of Kgosi Thato Letlhogile, the leader of Barolong bo Tlou le Tau traditional community in Ganyesa, as he called for the safe return of all initiates who will be participating in the upcoming Summer Initiation Season.

Kgosi Letlhogile handed over initiation permits to caregivers, traditional surgeons, initiation school principals and traditional leaders in Ganyesa, as the North West Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) and the Provincial Coordinating Committee (PICC) officially launched the Summer Initiation Season.

Four hundred and forty-six (446) participation certificates will be handed over by CoGTA and the PICC, for those who are participating to start with the preparations and assemble their schools, for the season that is due to start this weekend.

Start for out of school Initiates - 21 November 2025; start for school going initiates – 12 December 2025 and end of all initiation schools – 09 January 2025.

According to Mr Ohaletse Matthews Serame, Secretary of the Local Initiation Committee, over 2 000 initiates are expected to participate in this year’s Summer Initiation Season in Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District, which is unusual. The committee has requested cooperation from all stakeholders to ensure that all schools are compliant.

Kgosi Letlhogile has urged all certified participants to uphold safety, discipline and the preservation of culture, emphasising the importance of caring for every initiate.

“I am appealing for commitment to safeguarding the initiation tradition so that next year we welcome yet another strong flock of young men who will proudly return as graduates of our cherished custom” remarked Kgosi Letlhogile.

CoGTA and the PICC will start with the monitoring of all the schools once the initiation season starts. The committee also pleaded with all participants throughout the district to ensure that all customary initiation norms are fulfilled, resulting in a safe, well-coordinated, and culturally acceptable initiation season for all communities.

Enquiries:

Lerato Gambu

Cell: 076 322 1165

Email: lgambu@nwpg.gov.za

Thebeetsile Keameditse

Cell: 079 888 7564

Email: tkeameditse@nwpg.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates

