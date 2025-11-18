Dr ChatGPT: One in four UK patients turning to AI for health information amid shift in how they seek answers

Patient Empowerment

New research report reveals almost a quarter (24%) turning to AI for guidance, with Gen Z patients most likely to ask ChatGPT before their GP

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- UK patients are increasingly turning to AI tools and social media for help understanding their health, as changing digital habits reshape how people seek medical advice. That’s according to a new survey of 2,000 UK patients commissioned by Semble , a leading healthcare management platform.Its ‘ From AI curiosity to connected care ’ report found that one in four patients (24%) already use AI for health guidance, and one in three (30%) would be willing to consult AI or social media rather than wait to see a clinician. Yet this shift in digital behaviour is not translating into a sense of control: almost 80% reported not feeling fully in control of their healthcare.Many patients still leave appointments uncertain about what comes next. Nearly two-thirds (63%) reported feeling confused afterwards, suggesting they may also be turning to AI in a growing desire for further information or reassurance.“Patients are curious, informed and eager to take control of their health,” said Christoph Lippuner, co-founder and CEO at Semble. “They are drawn to these tools out of convenience or anxiety. So, the question is no longer whether patients will use AI, but how we can make that use safe, ensuring they understand the limits and feel supported to bring any insights into informed conversations with clinicians.”Younger patients are leading an AI-first approachAs AI has become part of everyday life, the younger generations are leading this shift in how patients take control of their health: among 16–25-year-olds, one in three (34%) already use ChatGPT for health guidance and 30% turn to TikTok.However, this also highlights a growing reliance on non-clinical sources. Notably, 35% of this age group said they would consider turning to AI or social media rather than wait to see a healthcare provider.This is where curiosity must be met with context. Acting on inaccurate or incomplete information can delay critical care, misinterpret symptoms, or create unnecessary anxiety. The challenge for healthcare is not to resist this reality but to bring it into the consultation room.The opportunity: AI-clinician collaborationThe research also revealed that over a third (38%) of patients felt uncomfortable discussing information they’d found online with their healthcare provider, representing a clear opportunity for collaboration in the wake of surging AI use.Many healthcare professionals are already leading the way by welcoming AI and social media-informed conversations into an appointment setting.Dr Uchenna Amaechi, GP and co-founder of 2Me Clinic, commented: “We have patients who are anxious because they've watched lots of TikTok videos. We take the time to discuss with the patient what to expect. We can't control a lot of what happens on social media, but we can control what happens in this clinic, and that's what patients are going to take away.”Lippuner added: “Patients are turning to AI because it’s immediate. It’s a natural response to a system under pressure, but it comes with risks: without clinical context or continuity, the information they find can be incomplete, overwhelming or simply wrong.”“Our job is to make it easier for clinicians and patients to stay connected, facilitated by healthcare systems that support open dialogue - and to ensure that when AI is part of the patient journey, it’s used safely and constructively. The goal is simple: keep patients safe, reduce confusion, and ensure AI complements - not replaces - professional care.”To learn more, download the full report here ENDSAbout SembleSemble is the interoperable electronic health record (EHR) and practice management platform for healthcare providers of all sizes. Whether running a single practice or leading a multi-site group, Semble connects and orchestrates every stage of the patient journey, helping to streamline care without compromising clinical standards.Unlike legacy systems that constrain workflows, Semble is open and flexible, integrating seamlessly with preferred tools across diagnostics, billing, labs, CRM, HR, and more. From individual consultants and GPs to large clinics and corporate healthcare providers, Semble empowers teams to deliver safer, faster, and more personalised care.Already trusted by over 1,500 healthcare businesses across 75 specialties and relied on daily by more than 14,000 professionals, the company is backed by investors including Octopus Ventures and Mercia. Semble is building a better foundation for modern healthcare, one that is open, connected and ready for the future.

