PVFARM Wins Solar Power World’s 2025 Best in Show Award for Large-Scale Solar Innovation

The Best of Solar Technology Award 2025

AI-enabled platform sets a new industry benchmark, redefining speed, accuracy, and collaboration in utility-scale solar design

Winning Best in Show is deeply meaningful because it’s judged by the people who understand the challenges of real-world solar development.” — Ben Callam, Head of Product at PVFARM

KELLER, TX, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PVFARM, the AI-enabled solar design platform built for utility-scale development, has been named Solar Power World’s 2025 Best in Show in the Large-Scale Solar category - a distinction reserved for technologies that fundamentally shift how the industry works.Selected by a panel of seasoned engineers, EPC leaders, and industry experts, the Best in Show award recognizes products that deliver real-world impact, not marketing gloss. This year, judges chose PVFARM for one reason: it removes the long-standing trade-off between speed and engineering-grade detail in solar design.A Breakthrough Moment for Utility-Scale Solar For decades, utility-scale developers and EPCs have been stuck between two limiting options:- Work fast with oversimplified design tools, or- Wait weeks for engineering outputs slow enough to stall project timelines.PVFARM shatters that compromise.Using AI-driven, physics-based modeling, PVFARM produces full-site grading, electrical design, layout optimization, and energy modeling at engineering fidelity - in about an hour. Teams can now iterate 10–20x faster while maintaining the accuracy required for procurement, bankability, and construction.Solar Power World’s judges cited PVFARM for delivering:Speed Without SacrificeAutomated, multi-disciplinary modeling that replaces days of manual coordination with minutes of unified outputs.Clarity Across Every DisciplineCivil, electrical, layout, grading, and energy analysis connected in one workspace, eliminating late-stage surprises and redesign cycles.True Field-Ready BuildabilityTerrain-following trackers, ILR variation, cut-and-fill balance, collection routing, mixed equipment, haul roads - all modeled at gigawatt scale on a standard laptop.Bankability From Day OneBy surfacing high-impact risks early, PVFARM helps teams avoid costly rework and compresses the path from concept to investment-ready design.“This Award Confirms What the Market Has Been Telling Us.”“Winning Best in Show is deeply meaningful because it’s judged by the people who understand the challenges of real-world solar development,” says Ben Callam, Head of Product at PVFARM. “Our mission was to give utility-scale teams the ability to design with prospecting speed and engineering precision. This award signals that the industry is ready - and hungry - for tools that make that possible.”Rapid Adoption Across the Utility-Scale MarketSince its launch in January 2024, PVFARM has been adopted by major EPCs, developers, and engineering firms across North America and beyond. Teams report:- Up to 96% faster design cycles- Dramatically fewer late-stage redesigns- Reduced soft costs and tighter multidisciplinary coordination- Improved financial confidence and project bankabilityPVFARM’s unified platform brings together layout, civil engineering, electrical design, energy modeling, grading, and cost optimization - all in a single environment designed for utility-scale realities.Solar Power World praised PVFARM as “the most impactful large-scale solar product of 2025,” underscoring its role in reshaping how modern solar projects are conceived, evaluated, and delivered.About PVFARMPVFARM is the industry’s first AI-enabled solar design platform built specifically for utility-scale development. By unifying civil, electrical, layout, and energy modeling into a single engineering-grade environment, PVFARM enables solar teams to iterate 10–20x faster, improve accuracy, and reduce project risk. The platform empowers developers, EPCs, and engineering teams to move from concept to construction-ready design with unprecedented clarity and speed.Learn more at www.pvfarm.io

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.