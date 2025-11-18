Global and European Fiberglass Market Outlook 2025 to 2035

Fiberglass Market Fiberglass Market Size

The fiberglass market is projected to grow from USD 11.9 billion in 2025 to USD 19.9 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 5.3%.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global fiberglass market is entering a decade of accelerated expansion, rising from USD 11.9 billion in 2025 to USD 19.9 billion by 2035, according to newly released industry data. The market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.3%, delivering an absolute value increase of USD 8.0 billion, driven by the global shift toward lightweight materials, green construction, renewable energy, and automotive electrification.

With the market expected to grow 1.7× by 2035, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, the United States, and Saudi Arabia are identified as critical regions shaping demand and manufacturing capacity.

APAC, Europe, USA & Saudi Arabia to Steer Global Fiberglass Momentum

Asia-Pacific leads global demand, supported by rapid industrialization, construction growth, and large-scale renewable energy deployment. India (7.8% CAGR) and China (5.9% CAGR) are the world’s fastest-growing fiberglass markets, driven by massive infrastructure pipelines, thriving automotive production clusters, and wind energy investments.

Europe remains a technology-driven market, with Germany, France, and the United Kingdom leveraging mature automotive, aerospace, and offshore wind industries. Germany alone accounts for 22% of European market share in 2025, while France and the UK follow at 16% and 14%, respectively.

Subscribe for Year-Round Insights → Stay ahead with quarterly and annual data updates: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-5440

The United States maintains its position as the world’s most advanced composite material innovation hub, expanding adoption in aerospace, building insulation, electric vehicles, and precision manufacturing. The U.S. market continues to advance at a steady 2.9% CAGR.

Saudi Arabia and the GCC region show rising adoption of fiberglass systems, supported by nationwide construction megaprojects, energy transition programs, and investment in corrosion-resistant composite infrastructure. Government-backed manufacturing expansion and localization initiatives are expected to strengthen the region’s share across the Middle East and Africa.

Market Growth: A Two-Phase Expansion (2025–2035)

2025–2030: Market increases by USD 3.5 billion

This period accounts for 43.8% of total value growth, driven by:

- Global renewable energy acceleration

- Increased composite use in construction and automotive

- Expansion of insulation materials aligned with green building codes

- Investments in lightweight structures and infrastructure modernization

2030–2035: Market adds USD 4.5 billion

Representing 56.2% of decade-long growth, the second half is shaped by:

- Rapid adoption of advanced E-Glass and specialty glass fibers

- Larger wind turbine blades requiring high-performance composites

- Circular economy advancements and new ecofriendly formulations

- Deeper integration with electric vehicle platforms

Rovings Lead the Market with 46% Share

Rovings remain the dominant product type, capturing 46% market share in 2025, backed by superior mechanical strength, versatility, and processing efficiency.

- Direct rovings: 27%

- Assembled rovings: 19%

Other segments include:

- Mats: 22%

- Fabrics: 18%

- Strands & yarn: 14%

Rovings retain their leadership due to demand from pultrusion, filament winding, wind turbine blades, and industrial composites.

Construction Leads All Applications with 29% Market Share

Construction remains the number one demand driver globally, reinforced by insulation, roofing, and structural reinforcement needs.

Breakdown within construction:

- Insulation: 12%

- Roofing & panels: 9%

- Rebar & structural applications: 8%

Other segments include:

- Automotive: 21%

- Wind Energy: 17%

- Pipes & Tanks: 9%

- Marine: 8%

- Aerospace & Defence: 7%

- Sports & Leisure: 5%

Green building mandates and global EV manufacturing expansion continue to reinforce construction and automotive leadership.

E-Glass Dominates with a 63% Global Share

E-Glass remains the most widely adopted glass type, supported by:

- Balanced performance-to-price ratio

- Excellent mechanical and insulation properties

- Wide compatibility across industries

E-Glass subsegment breakdown:

- Woven fabrics: 23%

- Direct-roving forms: 22%

- Chopped strands: 18%

ECR-Glass (14%), S-Glass (9%), C-Glass (8%), and other types (6%) fill emerging high-performance niches.

Gain complete access to the report for extensive coverage of market forecasts, competitive benchmarking, and evolving industry trends! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/5440

Why the Fiberglass Market Is Growing

Three major structural forces drive global consumption:

- Renewable Energy Surge – Wind energy installations growing 12–15% annually require advanced composite blades.

- Energy-Efficient Construction – Fiberglass insulation improves thermal resistance and reduces energy consumption.

- Automotive Electrification – EV manufacturers require 15–20% vehicle weight reduction, directly supporting fiberglass composite adoption.

Country-Level Growth Highlights

- India: 7.8% CAGR → World’s fastest-growing market

- China: 5.9% CAGR → Manufacturing powerhouse

- USA: 2.9% CAGR → Aerospace & EV innovation-led growth

- France: 2.4% CAGR → Aerospace composite integration

- Japan: 2.2% CAGR → Precision manufacturing applications

- UK: 2.1% CAGR → Offshore wind expansion

- Germany: 2.0% CAGR → Automotive composite leadership

Competitive Landscape: Top Players

The global fiberglass market includes 20–25 competitive players, with the top three holding 35–42% share.

Leading companies include:

- Owens Corning (14% global share)

- Saint-Gobain

- Johns Manville

- China Jushi Co., Ltd.

- Chongqing Polycomp International (CPIC)

- Taishan Fiberglass

- Nippon Electric Glass

- 3B-the fibreglass company

- AGY Holding

- Nittobo

These companies compete on technical performance, cost-efficiency, application engineering, and sustainability innovation.

Exploring Insights Across Emerging Global Markets:

Acaricide Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/acaricide-market

Acesulfame Potassium Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/acesulfame-potassium-market

Cryogenic Pump Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/cryogenic-pump-market

DiMethyl Sulfoxide (DMSO) Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/dimethyl-sulfoxide-dmso-market

Personal Care Ingredients Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/cosmetic-ingredients-market

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (FMI) is an ESOMAR-certified, ISO 9001:2015 market research and consulting organization, trusted by Fortune 500 clients and global enterprises. With operations in the U.S., UK, India, and Dubai, FMI provides data-backed insights and strategic intelligence across 30+ industries and 1200 markets worldwide.

Why Choose FMI: Empowering Decisions that Drive Real-World Outcomes: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/why-fmi

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.