Dried Mushroom Market to Register a Growth at 8.6% CAGR to Top USD 8.6 Billion by 2031

The global dried mushroom industry generated $3.9 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $8.6 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 8.6% from 2022 to 2031. Multiple nutritional benefits of consuming dried mushrooms are raising the demand for it, which in turn, is driving the growth of the global dried mushroom market. However, restricted availability of dried mushroom products for retail sales and less knowledge about the benefits of dried mushrooms among consumers are expected to restrain the market growth. Rising disposable income, expenditure on healthy food products, including dietary supplements and functional food, and rise in awareness regarding the benefits of dried mushrooms are likely to propel the growth of the dried mushroom market. Furthermore, increasing demand for the dried form of mushrooms from food processing, food service, and the cosmetic industry is likely to generate more demand for dried mushrooms.Dried mushrooms are basically dehydrated. The flavor of dried mushrooms becomes concentrated and intense as they dry. They have a meatier feel when rehydrated than that when fresh. Unlike fresh mushrooms, dried mushrooms do not need to be refrigerated They have a longer shelf life and have a stronger flavor, making them an ideal pantry component.Prolonged shelf life and high nutritional qualities have been driving the growth of the dried mushroom market during the forecast period of 2022-2031. The growing public knowledge of the benefits of mushroom consumption is supporting the dried mushroom industry in increasing its growth rate. Increasing use of dried mushrooms in various end use industries such as food service, food processing, cosmetic & beauty care, and pharmaceutical industry is likely to create more demand for dried mushrooms. Cosmetics are intended to wash and beautify the skin. Customer demand for cosmetics incorporating natural and/or organic components is increasing nowadays, as is consumer desire for products thought to be healthier, organic, and ecological. Thus, ceramides, lentinan, schizophyllan, omega 3, 6, and 9 fatty acids, carotenoids, resveratrol, and other compounds isolated from macrofungi, particularly mushrooms, are now making their way into cosmetics. Many mushroom components have powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory qualities and are commonly used to treat cosmetic issues, including as fine lines, wrinkles, uneven tone, and texture. Dried or powder form of the mushroom is majorly used in cosmetic and personal care industries, thus increasing use of mushroom based cosmetic and personal care products is likely to generate more dried mushroom market demand during the forecast period.According to the dried mushroom market analysis, the dried mushroom market is segmented into type, application, sales channel, and region. On the basis of type, the market is categorized into button, shiitake, oyster, and other. As per application, it is segregated into food service industry, retail, and industrial. Industrial applications are further segregated into pharmaceutical industry, food processing industry, and others. According to sales channel, it is segmented into business to business and business to consumer. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Germany, Turkey, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, and Rest of LAMEA). Based on region, Europe held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global dried mushroom market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. This rise is expected to be driven by shifts in European consumers' consumption habits. This includes the increasing interest in replacing vegan food and animal protein. Increased interest in medicinal mushrooms will be a further driving force as they are rich in micronutrients and support the immune system. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 10.0% from 2022 to 2031. Growing food service industry and food processing industry in Asia-Pacific countries, especially in India and China, coupled with the increased demand for dried mushrooms to be used in western and Asian cuisines are likely to spur the growth of the Asia-Pacific dried mushroom market size during the forecast period.Leading Market Players: -Monterey Mushrooms, LLCBanken Champignons GroupSun Hing Foods, Inc.Fresh Mushroom EuropeBordeMonaghan GroupSabarot WassnerWeikfield Foods Pvt. Leading Market Players: -Monterey Mushrooms, LLCBanken Champignons GroupSun Hing Foods, Inc.Fresh Mushroom EuropeBordeMonaghan GroupSabarot WassnerWeikfield Foods Pvt. Ltd.White Prince MushroomsSapna Foods, Inc.Roland Foods, LLCHughes MushroomsMerchant GourmetRenaud ChampignonsAnn Miller's Specialty Mushrooms Ltd.

