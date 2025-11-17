Former Cape Girardeau City Councilman Admits Buying, Selling Methamphetamine

CAPE GIRARDEAU – A former Cape Girardeau city councilman on Monday admitted buying methamphetamine with the intent to sell and use it.

Rhettney B. Pierce, 55, pleaded guilty Monday in U.S. District Court in Cape Girardeau to one count of possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine. He admitted buying four ounces of meth for $300 on Sept. 26, 2024, in a Cape Girardeau hotel room from a confidential source working with law enforcement. Pierce was arrested immediately after leaving the hotel room. He told investigators that that he had been a habitual meth user since approximately 2019 and snorted a line of meth every morning and afternoon. He also admitted buying three ounces of meth from the confidential source the previous month and selling two ounces out of what he bought.

In his plea agreement, Pierce admitted that throughout the interview with law enforcement, he requested a “break” or a “favor” about 20 times, also asking officers to keep the case quiet and give him “preferential treatment.” Pierce, who was a city councilman at the time, told investigators that he was friends with high-ranking law enforcement officials, judges and prominent members of the Cape Girardeau community.

Investigators found more meth and two handguns in a subsequent court-approved search of Pierce’s home.

Pierce is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 17, 2026. The charge is punishable by up to 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $1,000,000, or both prison and a fine.

This case was investigated by the Southeast Missouri Drug Task Force, the Cape Girardeau Sheriff’s Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher Shelton is prosecuting the case.