New Orleans Man Indicted for Possessing Materials Involving the Sexual Exploitation of Minors

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – Acting U.S. Attorney Michael M. Simpson announced the indictment of JEFFREY BOONE(“BOONE”), age 50, of New Orleans, on October 9, 2025, for the Possession of Materials Involving the Sexual Exploitation of Minors, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 2252(a)(4)(B) and (a)(2). If convicted, BOONE faces a mandatory minimum sentence of ten (10) years and a maximum sentence of twenty (20) years imprisonment, and/or a fine of up to $250,000.00, a term of supervised release of no less than five (5) years and up to life, and a $100.00 mandatory special assessment fee.

According to court records, beginning at an unknown time and continuing until July 8, 2025, BOONE was found in possession of images and videos of pre-pubescent child pornography. BOONE’s home was searched by state law enforcement officials and federal agents on July 8, 2025. Following the search of his home, BOONE was arrested by Louisiana Bureau of Investigation agents. Thereafter, BOONE was transferred from state to federal custody in connection with this federal indictment. Previously, BOONE was convicted in federal court in 2008 for Possessing Materials Involving the Sexual Exploitation of Minors and was sentenced to one-hundred eight (108) months in prison.

Acting U.S. Attorney Simpson reiterated that the indictment is merely a charge and that the guilt of the defendant must be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by United States Attorney’s Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov.

Acting U.S. Attorney Simpson praised the work of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations and the Louisiana Bureau of Investigations. The prosecution of this case is being handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Brian M. Klebba, Project Safe Childhood Coordinator and Chief of the Financial Crimes Unit.