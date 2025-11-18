Custom Display Packaging - Top Global Industry Trends in 2026

Custom Display Packaging Market Size

Floor stand displays lead the custom display packaging market due to their effectiveness in high-traffic retail areas and versatility across product categories.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global custom display packaging market is entering a decade of strong expansion, fueled by rising retail competition, the explosive growth of e-commerce, and an accelerating shift toward sustainable packaging. Valued at USD 24.7 billion in 2025, the market is forecast to reach USD 39.7 billion by 2035, progressing at a CAGR of 5.6%. As brands continue to prioritize consumer engagement and shelf visibility, custom display packaging is becoming an essential component of modern merchandising strategies.

Custom display packaging, which stood at USD 23.4 billion in 2024, has grown into a high-value niche within the global packaging ecosystem. It accounts for 1–2% of the broader global packaging market, but commands a larger share in retail-focused segments. Within the global retail packaging market, its share is 5–7%, supported by the ongoing need for impactful in-store branding. The category is particularly dominant within the point-of-sale (POS) display market, capturing a significant 25–30%, and maintains a 3–5% share within the corrugated and paperboard packaging segments. Meanwhile, custom display packaging holds 4–6% of the consumer goods packaging market, driven by promotional campaigns and FMCG product differentiation.

A Market Anchored in Innovation and Sustainability

The world’s leading packaging manufacturers continue to invest in display solutions that help brands stand out in highly competitive retail spaces. Sustainability also remains at the forefront. As highlighted by Mondi CEO Andrew King, “We see this in the rate of adoption of some of the sustainable packaging solutions we have developed, where our customers and ultimately the end consumer have been reluctant to make the change due to cost considerations.” Sustainability is not only a requirement—it is now a competitive advantage that drives loyalty and trust among eco-conscious consumers.

Paper and paperboard materials, which will hold a 62.5% market share in 2025, reflect this trend. With recyclability, print versatility, and regulatory compliance on their side, sustainable substrates are reshaping the custom display packaging industry.

Market Snapshot – Quick Stats

• Market Value (2025): USD 24.7 billion

• Forecast Value (2035): USD 39.7 billion

• CAGR (2025–2035): 5.6%

• Top Material Segment (2025): Paper & Paperboard – 62.5%

• Fastest-Growing Region: Asia Pacific (China at 6.2% CAGR)

• Leading Companies: AlphaGlobal Packaging, Amcor plc, CustomBoxline, DS Smith, Graphic Packaging International, LLC.

Top Investment Hotspots in the Global Market

Floor Stand Displays Lead the Market with 33.8% Share

Floor stand displays remain the most preferred packaging type, capturing 33.8% of the market in 2025. Retailers favor these displays for:

• High visibility in crowded retail environments

• Versatility across categories including FMCG, cosmetics, toys, and electronics

• Cost-effective yet durable structures

• Quick assembly and ease of movement for promotional placements

As in-store promotions become more dynamic, demand for robust and visually appealing floor stand units is expected to rise.

Material Innovation: Paper & Paperboard at the Core

With 62.5% market share, paper and paperboard displays are becoming the backbone of the industry. Their sustainability credentials—biodegradability, recyclability, and compatibility with high-quality printing—make them ideal for brands committed to environmental responsibility.

Regulatory pressure to reduce plastic usage across Europe, North America, and Asia is accelerating this transition. At the same time, brands appreciate the ability of paper-based materials to create vivid, attention-grabbing displays without compromising on strength.

Food & Beverage Dominates End-User Demand

The food and beverage sector, accounting for 38.2% of market share in 2025, remains the largest consumer of custom display packaging. With intense brand competition, companies rely heavily on eye-catching displays to:

• Drive impulse purchases

• Highlight new product launches

• Support promotional campaigns

• Enhance visibility in supermarkets and hypermarkets

The rise of convenience foods, ready-to-eat items, and premium packaged goods will continue fueling this segment’s growth.

Key Market Drivers: What’s Shaping the Future?

1. Retail Expansion and E-Commerce Growth

As global retail modernizes, brands are prioritizing impactful packaging that performs both on shelves and online product listings. The unboxing experience now a branding tool further drives demand for custom display solutions.

2. Sustainability is Now a Core Buying Factor

Consumers increasingly seek products packaged responsibly. Governments are enforcing stricter environmental guidelines. As a result:

• Recycled cardboard and eco-paperboard usage is rising

• Manufacturers are reducing carbon footprints

• Brands are prioritizing circular packaging economies

Country-Wise Growth Analysis (CAGR 2025–2035)

United States (5.8% CAGR)

Growth is driven by the expanding e-commerce market, a shift toward sustainable materials, and rising demand for premium branded packaging.

China (6.2% CAGR)

Retail modernization, rising disposable incomes, and booming digital commerce make China the fastest-growing custom display packaging market globally.

Germany (5.4% CAGR)

Germany’s strength lies in sustainability, industrial innovation, and consumer preference for eco-friendly premium packaging.

Japan (5.3% CAGR)

Japan’s focus on premium aesthetics and advanced technologies supports demand for sophisticated custom displays.

India (6.0% CAGR)

A growing middle class and massive retail expansion fuel the demand for impactful and eco-friendly display packaging.

Competitive Landscape: Companies Leading the Charge

Major players include:

• AlphaGlobal Packaging

• Amcor plc

• CustomBoxline

• DS Smith

• Graphic Packaging International

• International Paper

• PakFactory

• Ibex Packaging

• Mondi Group

• Smurfit Kappa

• Stora Enso

• WestRock Company

These companies are investing in automation, smart printing technologies, and sustainable material sourcing to remain competitive.

Notable Industry Update

October 2024: DS Smith was acquired by International Paper for USD 7.2 billion, expanding the latter’s European footprint and strengthening its lightweight fiber-based packaging portfolio.

