Drugs Glass Packaging - Top Global Industry Trends in 2026

Drugs Glass Packaging Market

Glass packaging continues to be preferred due to its chemical stability against contamination, which is crucial for preserving the integrity of sensitive drugs.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global drugs glass packaging market is set for a decade of consistent expansion, rising from USD 5.51 billion in 2025 to nearly USD 9.02 billion by 2035, advancing at a CAGR of 5.05%. As pharmaceutical companies increasingly prioritize chemically inert, stable, and contamination-resistant packaging formats, glass continues to be the industry’s most trusted material—particularly for injectables, biologics, and vaccines.

With cartridges projected to represent 35% of all units sold and injection applications commanding nearly 50% of the market in 2025, the sector is undergoing a significant transformation driven by patient safety, regulatory rigor, and the rise of complex therapies worldwide.

Drugs Glass Packaging Market — Quick Stats

• Market Value (2025): USD 5.51 billion

• Forecast Value (2035): USD 9.02 billion

• CAGR (2025–2035): 5.05%

• Leading Segment (2025): Cartridges (~35% share)

• Key Growth Region: Asia Pacific (India)

• Top Players: SCHOTT AG, Gerresheimer AG, NIPRO CORPORATION, SGD Pharma, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

Demand for Glass Packaging Strengthens as Healthcare Prioritizes Safety & Sustainability

Glass has long been the gold standard for pharmaceutical packaging, and its relevance only grows as biologic drug development accelerates. Its chemical stability, inert nature, and superior resistance to contamination make it indispensable for safeguarding temperature-sensitive and reactive formulations.

The industry’s move toward next-generation medicines—such as mRNA vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, and targeted therapies—is intensifying the need for packaging that ensures drug purity and patient safety. Meanwhile, rising concerns around plastic pollution are accelerating the shift toward recyclable, durable, and eco-friendly glass solutions.

In a recent statement, Olivier Rousseau, CEO of SGD Pharma, noted that “transitioning to Corning’s coated vial technology presents an opportunity to improve drug filling quality and performance capabilities.” This sentiment reflects a broader industry pivot toward advanced materials that enhance precision, reduce defects, and optimize manufacturing efficiency.

Top Investment Segments Driving Growth Through 2035

1. Cartridges to Capture 35% of Market Demand by 2025

Cartridges are poised to maintain dominance, especially as chronic diseases like diabetes continue to drive demand for auto-injectors and pre-filled delivery systems. Their popularity stems from:

• Accurate dosing and patient ease-of-use

• Reduced contamination risk

• Growing adoption of biologic therapies

Leading innovators such as SCHOTT and Gerresheimer are heavily investing in improving cartridge materials, coatings, and dimensional precision to meet global regulatory and industrial quality demands.

2. Injection Applications to Hold 50% Market Share

Injection-based drug delivery—covering vials, ampoules, and prefilled syringes—remains the largest revenue contributor.

Major pharmaceutical manufacturers including Pfizer and Bayer rely on glass to maintain drug integrity by preventing leaching and preserving stability. As injectable biologics become the backbone of medical treatment, demand for glass packaging in this category will continue to rise sharply.

3. Borosilicate Glass to Command 70% Share by 2025

Borosilicate glass, known for thermal resistance and chemical durability, is projected to dominate with 70% market share by 2025. Its compatibility with sensitive biologics makes it the preferred choice for vials, ampoules, and syringes.

Manufacturers like Corning and SCHOTT are innovating borosilicate formulations to enhance break resistance, reduce defects, and improve production efficiency. The surge in global vaccine usage—both routine and emergency—continues to reinforce its widespread adoption.

Market Dynamics Shaping the Industry

Rising Demand for Injectable Medicines

Chronic disease prevalence is accelerating demand for injectable therapies, driving the need for reliable, durable packaging. Glass ensures:

• Stability of sensitive formulations

• Protection from contamination

• Long shelf life for high-value therapeutics

This trend is expected to intensify through 2035 as biologics dominate global drug pipelines.

Regulatory Challenges & Manufacturing Cost Pressures

Despite rapid growth, the market faces hurdles:

• Stringent regulatory requirements increase compliance costs

• Rising raw material and production expenses raise pricing pressures

• Small and mid-size pharmaceutical companies face barriers to adoption

Overcoming these bottlenecks remains crucial for broader market penetration.

United States: Demand Driven by Quality & Safety Standards

With a CAGR of 2.8%, the U.S. market is shaped by:

• Strong manufacturing regulations

• Adoption of coated and damage-resistant vials

• Growing sustainability awareness

Key innovators include Corning, SGD Pharma, and Piramal Glass.

United Kingdom: Focus on Innovation & Eco-Friendly Materials

The UK (CAGR 2.9%) is investing heavily in sustainable packaging solutions. Companies like Stoelzle Glass, Gerresheimer, and SGD Pharma are improving recyclability, durability, and quality to support pharmaceutical exports.

China: Industrial Expansion Fuels Strong Growth

With 4.4% CAGR, China remains a hotbed for pharmaceutical packaging production, supported by:

• Rapid industrialization

• Government-driven quality upgrades

• Rising export demand

Key players include Zhejiang Glass, Sinopharm, and Piramal Glass.

India: Fastest-Growing Market Globally (CAGR 6.5%)

India’s booming generic drug industry and increased export activity are boosting domestic glass packaging needs. Bormioli Pharma, Piramal Glass, and SGD Pharma continue scaling capacity and quality standards.

Japan: Strong Focus on Technology and Precision

Japan (CAGR 5.1%) emphasizes high-purity, defect-free packaging for sensitive biologics. Companies such as Nipro, Gerresheimer, and SGD Pharma lead innovation.

Leading Manufacturers & Suppliers

• SCHOTT AG

• Gerresheimer AG

• Corning Incorporated

• Stevanato Group

• Nipro Corporation

• West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

• Piramal Glass

• SGD Pharma

• Stölzle Glass Group

• Wiegand-Glas

• Bormioli Pharma

• Owens-Illinois, Ardagh Group, DWK Life Sciences & others

Industry News Highlights

• Dec 2024: Gerresheimer acquires Bormioli Pharma Group, expanding its European footprint.

• 2025: Corning’s Valor Glass receives FDA approval and supports global vaccine distribution after U.S. federal funding boosts production.

