Steel Structure Market to Reach $169.7 Billion by 2032, Driven by Urbanization and Green Building Trends

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled “ Steel Structure Market by Product (Angles, Channels and Rounds), and Application (Industrial, Commercial, Institutional and Residential): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2032”. According to the report, the steel structure market share was valued at $118.9 billion in 2023 and is estimated to reach $169.7 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2024 to 2032.Prime Determinants of GrowthRapid urbanization in emerging economies is leading to an increase in demand for residential, commercial, and industrial buildings, which utilize steel structures due to their strength, durability, and flexibility in design. Moreover, major infrastructure projects, including bridges, airports, and highways, rely heavily on steel structures, thereby driving the market growth.Request PDF Sample Copy @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A238354 The angles segment dominated the global steel structure market share, in terms of revenueOn the basis of product, the market is divided into angles, channels, and rounds. Rapid industrialization and infrastructure development in emerging markets create new opportunities for steel structure manufacturers. The demand for Steel structures is particularly high in regions with significant industrial activity, such as North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. These regions have extensive infrastructure and industrial facilities that require robust and reliable walkway solutions.The welded steel structure segment dominated the market in 2023Depending on the application, the market is classified into industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential. Innovations in steel production and fabrication, such as high-strength steel and automated manufacturing processes, have made steel structures more cost-effective and efficient to produce. This has lowered the overall cost and increased the quality and performance of steel structures.Asia-Pacific dominated the market share in terms of revenue in 2023The steel structure market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and MEA. In 2023, Asia-Pacific accounted for more than one-third of the market share, and it is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. China holds the maximum share in the steel structure market in Asia-Pacific. Leading Market Players: –
P&R Metals Inc.
Arcelor Mittal S.A.
Baogang Group
Evraz plc
Gerdau S.A
Nippon Steel Corporation
JSW Steel Limited
Tata Steel Limited
SAIL
Wuhan Iron & Steel (Group) Corp
Hebei Steel Group
The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the steel structure market. The players have adopted different strategies, such as new product launches, expansion, and acquisitions to increase their market share in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario. Trending Reports:
Steel Roofing Market https://www.newstrail.com/steel-roofing-market-expected-to-reach-17-5-billion-by-2032-allied-market-research/ Overhead Cranes Market https://www.newstrail.com/overhead-cranes-market-expected-to-grow-at-4-9-cagr-reaching-5-04-billion-by-2027/ Industrial Noise Control Market https://www.newstrail.com/global-industrial-noise-control-market-to-surpass-12-billion-by-2033-reports-allied-market-research/ Aquaculture Equipment Market https://www.newstrail.com/aquaculture-equipment-market-to-reach-37-1-billion-by-2033-growing-at-7-2-cagr/ Carbon Monoxide Alarms Market https://www.newstrail.com/carbon-monoxide-alarms-market-poised-for-879-7-million-valuation-by-2032-driven-by-7-2-cagr/ Fresh Water Generator Market https://www.newstrail.com/fresh-water-generator-market-to-top-363-8-million-by-2032-driven-by-6-7-cagr/ Digital Metal Detector Market https://www.newstrail.com/digital-metal-detector-market-outlook-2032-trends-growth-drivers-and-emerging-opportunities/ About us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. 