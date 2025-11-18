Tensor, ADIO, and DMT Partner to Advance Smart Autonomous Mobility in Abu Dhabi

Tensor x ADIO MoU Tensor x ADIO MoU1

The collaboration marks a key milestone for the SAVI cluster, accelerating real-world testing and commercialization of autonomous technologies.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), and Tensor Auto Inc., a Silicon Valley based AI company, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance cooperation in the development, testing and commercialization of autonomous vehicle technologies in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.The agreement was signed during DRIFTx 2025, hosted by ADIO as part of Abu Dhabi Autonomous Week, which serves as the global platform for smart and autonomous mobility under the Smart and Autonomous Vehicle Industries (SAVI) cluster.The MoU was signed by His Excellency Badr Al-Olama, Director General of ADIO, representatives from the Department of Municipalities and Transport and Hugo Fozzati, Chief Business Officer of Tensor and senior officials from across the Abu Dhabi ecosystem.The collaboration aims to facilitate the introduction and testing of Tensor’s autonomous vehicle technology in Abu Dhabi, while promoting knowledge exchange, regulatory alignment, and future commercialization opportunities. The partnership supports the goals of the SAVI cluster, which brings together research, testing, regulation, industrialization and investment to enable the next generation of autonomous mobility across air, land, sea and robotics.Hugo Fozzati, Chief Business Officer at Tensor, said: “Abu Dhabi represents a defining chapter in Tensor’s journey. Our collaboration with ADIO and the Department of Municipalities and Transport reflects a shared vision to make autonomy safer, more human-centric, more secure, and more scalable. We are proud to contribute to the UAE’s leadership in intelligent mobility.”The partnership between Tensor, ADIO and DMT aims to facilitate testing, regulation and future commercialization of autonomous vehicles in Abu Dhabi, aligning with the emirate’s SAVI cluster strategy. The cluster is expected to contribute AED 44 billion to Abu Dhabi’s GDP and create more than 35,000 highly skilled jobs by 2045.Tensor’s participation in DRIFTx 2025 builds on its showcases at the Dubai World Congress for Self-Driving Transport and GITEX Global 2025, underscoring its continued investment in the region and its commitment to supporting the UAE’s long-term mobility vision.For media inquiries: press@tensor.ai | tensor@thehalo-agency.comFollow @TensorAuto on LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube or visit www.tensor.auto for updates- Ends -About Tensor Auto Inc.Tensor is an American AI company dedicated to building physical and agentic AI products that empower individual consumers. Our flagship product, the Tensor Robocar, is the world’s first personal Robocar and the first AI agentic vehicle—fully autonomous, automotive-grade, and built for private ownership at scale. With native support forL0–L4 autonomy and a true Dual Mode design, you can choose to drive or be driven, enhanced by a foldable steering wheel and sliding display. Founded in 2016 in Silicon Valley, Tensor is headquartered in San Jose, California, with offices in Barcelona, Singapore, and Dubai. At Tensor, we champion personal AI autonomy and ownership. Our vision is to build a future where everyone owns their own Artificial General Intelligence—a personal AGI that enables more time, freedom, and autonomy. We’re forging an alternative path where AGI serves only you, and is controlled solely by you. To those who share this vision: Own Your Autonomy

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.