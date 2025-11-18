A Brilliant Addition to Newport Beach: Diamond Wish Unveils Luxurious New Boutique in Corona del Mar Plaza

Mayor Joe Stapleton, along with the Newport Beach community celebrated the grand opening of Diamond Wish in Newport Beach with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on August 29, 2025. The Diamond Wish retail store located at 844 Avocado Avenue, Newport Beach, California, where luxury meets exceptional service in the heart of the Corona del Mar Plaza. Diamond Wish is a fourth-generation, family-owned business dedicated to creating fine, handcrafted jewelry using ethically sourced, conflict-free diamonds. The Zaveri Family gathered at the Newport Beach Diamond Wish store for the grand opening. Pictured here: (Left to right) Nehal Zaveri, Alok Zaveri, Ishaan Zaveri, Ujay Zaveri, Harshita Zaveri. Experience the exceptional craftsmanship that has made Diamond Wish a cherished name in fine jewelry for over 4 decades.

The fourth-generation family jeweler celebrates its grand opening with a ribbon cutting alongside the Mayor and Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce

Opening Diamond Wish in Newport Beach is a dream realized for our family and a testament to our commitment to providing exquisite jewelry for men and women with our white-glove personalized service.” — Ujay Zaveri, President of Diamond Wish

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Diamond Wish , renowned for its legacy of craftsmanship and timeless artistry infused with modern sophistication, proudly announces the grand opening of its new elegant retail store located at 844 Avocado Avenue, Newport Beach, California. The local community, along with Newport Beach’s Mayor Joe Stapleton and the Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce, came out to welcome Diamond Wish at a sparkling ribbon-cutting ceremony on August 29, 2025, showcasing the strong support for this significant milestone.“Opening Diamond Wish in the heart of Newport Beach is a dream realized for our family and a testament to our commitment to providing exquisite jewelry for men and women with our white-glove personalized service,” said Ujay Zaveri, President of Diamond Wish. “This state-of-the-art boutique is not just a retail space; it is a sanctuary for those seeking to celebrate their most cherished moments with handcrafted pieces."As a fourth-generation jeweler, Diamond Wish carries forward a deep-rooted passion for fine jewelry and bespoke watches, specializing in natural and lab-grown diamonds, rare gemstones, and custom one-of-a-kind designs. With over 40 years of industry experience, their team meticulously crafts each piece in the USA, reflecting the brand’s commitment to quality and artistry. “Our custom designs and hand-finished creations are made with a vision to make every wish shine,” Zaveri added.The Newport Beach location offers exclusive private consultations, personalized jewelry services, and lifelong care, continuing Diamond Wish’s tradition of serving discerning collectors and connoisseurs across generations. “We aim to provide an intimate, luxurious VIP experience for every client, ensuring their individual desires and dreams come to life,” states Nehal Zaveri, Vice President of Diamond Wish. “Being welcomed into the Newport Beach community means so much to us."Situated next to the renowned Gulfstream restaurant in Corona del Mar Plaza, next to Southern California’s premier shopping destination Fashion Island, Diamond Wish is set to be a go-to destination for those looking to commemorate special moments with fine jewelry. Diamond Wish is dedicated to not only giving clients stunning custom-designed pieces but also a joyful and memorable experience. Jewelry enthusiasts and those looking to celebrate special occasions with memorable gifts are invited to visit Diamond Wish’s new boutique in Corona del Mar Plaza, enjoying free returns and lifetime upgrades on their purchases.Experience the exceptional craftsmanship that has made Diamond Wish a cherished name in fine jewelry for over 4 decades. Visit Diamond Wish in Newport Beach or explore their collections online at diamondwish.com. Discover the perfect piece that will shine as bright as your most treasured moments.# # #ABOUT DIAMOND WISH: Diamond Wish is a fourth-generation, family-owned business dedicated to creating fine, handcrafted jewelry using ethically sourced, conflict-free diamonds. Headquartered in Los Angeles, their skilled gemologists and master jewelers carefully create each piece using natural and lab-grown diamonds, as well as precious gemstones. Diamond Wish offers comprehensive custom design services to help bring one-of-a-kind jewelry visions to life. With a strong commitment to customer satisfaction and trusted, high-quality craftsmanship, Diamond Wish invites you to experience their white-glove service in person and explore their collections online at https://www.diamondwish.com/ . Visit their retail stores in Newport Beach and Palm Desert to experience the art of fine jewelry. Every diamond has a story, every sparkle has a wish.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.