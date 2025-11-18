The Academy of Western Artists Announces Finalists for 18 Award Categories

There’s an amazing level of skill among our nominees. We have a lot to celebrate, and having someone like Red perform one of his songs only adds to what we’re doing here.” — AWA President Bob Saul

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Academy of Western Artists (AWA) has announced this year’s finalists, representing exceptional talent from 16 U.S. states and Australia. Eighteen awards will be presented across Western/Cowboy Music & Poetry, Western Swing, Western Country, Western Art, Western Media, and Chuckwagon categories. Winners will be revealed during two ceremonies held in Fort Worth on Tuesday, December 2nd, with a conference and networking event held on December 1st.

This year’s Lifetime Achievement Awards will be awarded to Michael Martin Murphey and Red Steagall, two icons whose contributions have helped shape and preserve Western culture.

Event Details:

Conference and a networking event, Monday December 1st 2 to 8 pm: Academy member benefit (complimentary) includes panel discussions and and evening meet & greet.

Both award ceremonies will be held on the 2nd at Billy Bob’s 81 Club in the Fort Worth Stockyards:

• Ceremony 1 (1 PM): Honoring authors, artists, artisans, media, industry professionals, and Chuckwagon categories.

• Ceremony 2 (7 PM): Awards for musicians, poets, and the presentation of the Lifetime Achievement Awards, featuring a special appearance and performance by honoree Red Steagall.

Several finalists will also perform throughout the afternoon and evening. AWA President Bob Saul says, “There’s an amazing level of skill among our nominees. We have a lot to celebrate, and having someone like Red perform one of his songs, certainly adds to what we’re doing here.”

About the Selection Process:

Reorganized in 2024, the Academy launched a refined award review system that includes member and peer evaluation of submitted work—ranging from audio files and performance videos to lyrics, photography, poetry, articles, books, and more. After multiple rounds of voting to identify finalists, winners are chosen by a panel of expert judges. Saul adds, “The selection process was not easy. The talent is extraordinary, and we now have systems in place that allow us to celebrate the very best of Western creativity and culture.”



Award Categories:

A full list of categories and finalists can be read here.



About the Academy of Western Artists:

Founded in 1996, the Academy of Western Artists honors and promotes excellence among Western performers and artisans. Over time, the AWA has expanded to recognize authors, artists, DJs, producers, chuckwagons, and creators who embody and preserve Western heritage. Now headquartered in Fort Worth, the Academy continues its mission under the leadership of noted author Deanna Dickinson McCall. She emphasizes, “The preservation of our Western culture is really important for future generations. It’s not just history—this way of life continues around the world today. Through this association, both traditional and modern artists are recognized for their skills.”



Applications for 71 awards recognizing 2025 work across seven categories are now open through March 31, 2026. To join the Academy or submit work, visit: academyofwesternartists.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.