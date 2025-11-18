Vigna Law Group: Depo-Provera Meningioma Claim Filed in Alameda County

Dr. Greg Vigna Case Number: 256V151521

Experts warn Depo-Provera may increase meningioma risks, noting evidence of higher recurrence and questioning continued prescribing after tumor removal

There have always been safer medications for contraception than Depo-Provera. This is a drug that causes specific mutations to women’s DNA.” — Greg Vigna, MD, JD

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “At some point along the way, there is physician liability for prescribing Depo-Provera when there are birth control medications that do not cause mutations that lead to brain tumors. The literature is clear as to that fact," states Greg Vigna, MD, JD, national malpractice, Depo-Provera attorney.

Dr. Greg Vigna, MD, JD, states, “We filed this case because not only was this drug prescribed before the diagnosis of a meningioma, it was prescribed after surgical removal of the tumor. We allege our client’s injuries were further exacerbated by the ongoing prescription of this drug leading to further harm.”

Dr. Vigna continues, “Clearly, newly diagnosed women with recent use need to have their cases reviewed closely to understand if their case might be better filed against both the physician and the manufacturer of Depo-Provera or an authorized generic in state court where the injury occurred.“

What does the literature say about continued use of Depo-Provera after resection?

Read Dr. Tessa Harland report in “Progesterone-only contraception is associated with a shorter progression-free survival in premenopausal women with WHO Grade I meningioma” published in the Journal of Neuro-oncology (2018) 136:327-333.

"Compared to patients taking combination or estrogen-only contraception, those taking progesterone-only contraception demonstrated a greater recurrence rate (33.3 vs. 19.6%) with a reduced time to recurrence (18 vs. 32 months, p = 0.038) … those taking progesterone-only contraception.”

Read Dr. Harland’s article: https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s11060-017-2656-9

Dr. Vigna concludes, “There have always been safer medications for contraception than Depo-Provera. This is a drug that causes specific mutations to women’s DNA. Enough said.”

Watch Dr. Vigna’s educational episode on Justice with Dr. V for an in-depth look at the link between Depo-Provera and Meningiomas: https://youtu.be/08n0qssgZfU?si=TtebqjOM6qgHvGCK

Watch Justice with Dr.V on Tik Tok to learn more on Depo-Provera: https://www.tiktok.com/@vignalawgroup?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc

Dr. Vigna is a California and Washington DC lawyer and is Co-Counsel with the Ben Martin Law Group, a national pharmaceutical injury law firm in Dallas, Texas. The attorneys are product liability and medical malpractice attorneys, and they represent women who have suffered meningiomas.

Case Number: 256V151521

Superior Court of the State of California, County of Alameda

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.