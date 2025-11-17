Episode 218 – Going Above and Beyond for Iowans with Disabilities

Four businesses in Iowa are being recognized for going above and beyond in their efforts to hire Iowans with disabilities. Tyler Hansen, Business Engagement Resource Manager for Iowa Vocational Rehabilitation Services (IVRS) joins the show to not only highlight these four companies but also talk about how IVRS is working to employ more Iowans with disabilities in 2026. Find out what made these four companies successful, and how other companies can copy their winning strategies. Listen to Episode Featured Guest: Tyler Hansen, Business Engagement Resource Manager for Iowa Vocational Rehabilitation Services Hosts: Ben Oldach and Kathy Leggett Produced by: Iowa Workforce Development Communications Bureau

