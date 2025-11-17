Submit Release
Episode 218 – Going Above and Beyond for Iowans with Disabilities

Four businesses in Iowa are being recognized for going above and beyond in their efforts to hire Iowans with disabilities.  Tyler Hansen, Business Engagement Resource Manager for Iowa Vocational Rehabilitation Services (IVRS) joins the show to not only highlight these four companies but also talk about how IVRS is working to employ more Iowans with disabilities in 2026.  Find out what made these four companies successful, and how other companies can copy their winning strategies.

Featured Guest:  Tyler Hansen, Business Engagement Resource Manager for Iowa Vocational Rehabilitation Services

Hosts: Ben Oldach and Kathy Leggett

Produced by: Iowa Workforce Development Communications Bureau

